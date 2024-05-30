

Lil Wayne Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Dru Hill, Latto TwoGether Land Festival, Dallas, Texas, US, May 25-26, 2024,

Photography by Paras Griffin/Getty Images (lead photo) Web Exclusive



With an impressive array of headliners boasting the likes of Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto and Jeezy, the very first TwoGether Land Music Festival – which took place in Dallas, Texas this past Memorial Day Weekend–was a riveting success. Its founder, Jason “J.” Carter, is the mastermind behind ONE Musicfest which takes place annually in Atlanta and is the largest privately-owned urban music festival in the Southeast region of the country.

Carter has expanded his empire to Dallas, with Twogether Land having the city’s historic Fair Park as its backdrop. “Through the success of ONE Musicfest, we always wanted to expand and choose one other sister city,” Carter recently stated. “We actually looked at Dallas because Dallas is one of the cities that is a cultural melting pot of such. But when it comes to a celebration of urban and Black culture, it doesn’t seem to get it.”

“It seems to get everything else, but the moment you want to celebrate Black culture and Black music, it just seems like an overlooked city.” Despite unusually high temperatures, Twogether Land was truly an unforgettable experience. Here is our recap from its inaugural year.

The Highlights

ONE Musicfest’s sister event made sure to leave an impression in the festival realm by securing the highest calibre of talent for its very first year. Summer Walker notably stepped up her performance game at Twogether Land, seemingly marking a new era in the singer’s career. Lil Wayne brought his one man show to thousands of loyal fans who sang along to every word. Gucci Mane welcomed his wife Keyshia Ka’oir to the stage during “Freaky Girl,” Dru Hill surprised attendees with longtime member Jazz reuniting with the group (they did a DMX tribute with “What These B**ches Want” as Sisqo sang the song’s chorus) and Latto’s whimsicality truly was a pleasure to watch. The Dream was a last minute addition to the lineup and earned every second of that spot. Charlie Boy performed “I Look Good,” a song that Victoria Monet honoured with “On My Mama.” Did we mention that Amerie hasn’t aged a day?

Summer Walker (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

The Lowlights:

The most difficult part of Twogether Land was Dallas’s high temperatures, which were an anomaly for this time of year. The festival’s overall lack of shade made it difficult to find reprieve from the heat, but there were plenty of free hydration stations for attendees. During Shaboozey’s performance, the sound kept cutting in and out prompting the frustrated country star to walk off stage before performing his biggest hit “Tipsy (A Bar Song).” Sound issues plagued a couple of other sets, but were ultimately resolved. Three 6 Mafia’s set was pretty epic–that is until Juicy J told white people they could say the N-word during the group’s live rendition of “Slob on my Knob.” The man’s a legend – but he also needs to read the room.

The Activations:

There were a myriad of activities at TwoGether Land, giving festival goers lots to do in between checking out their favourite music artists. Toyota Music Den provided some much needed shade and some stellar performances while Bevel threw their own miniature block party. Jack Daniels provided epic vibes while serving signature cocktails in their curated den. Mielle gave away highly coveted hair samples and Martell introduced “The Martell Vibe Check Bar,” which used state of the art AI technology to scan the brainwaves of participants using brain sensing headsets to map creative cocktails. TGL Live Stage also featured interactive versions of prominent podcasts like “Angela Yee’s Lip Service’’ and “Whoreible Decisions.”

Martell Activation (Photo courtesy of Martell Cognac)

The Stay:

Under The Radar had the privilege of staying at the Kimpton Pittman, located in downtown Dallas’s Deep Ellum neighbourhood. The building, which consists of 165 guest rooms, was designed by Black architect William Sidney Pittman in 1916. The Kimpton Pittman features a modern palette of white walls, subtle yet vibrant colours and local artwork. Our room was the 695 square feet, 2 Queen Historic Sydney Suite which consisted of 2 queen-size beds, custom mattresses, Atelier Bloem bath amenities, soft microfiber bathrobes. The hotel also has modern fitness facilities with Peloton bikes and TRX machines. In addition, the Kimpton Pittman offers free PUBLIC cruiser bikes, morning coffee and hosted wine hours. The outdoor pool was the perfect place to cool down after two consecutive packed days of Twogether Land.

Kimpton Pittman (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

The Conclusion

If you can stand the Dallas heat, Twogether Land is the perfect place to see the music industry’s top Hip Hop and R&B performers. The festival strikes a nice balance between live acts, fun activations, delicious vendors and a secondary stage with podcast content. Getting to and from Fair Park was also relatively easy. There were tons of medical staff on hand to assist with patrons who needed care as well as first aid sites strategically placed throughout the park. Jason “J.” Carter continues to carefully grow his brand while sustaining folks who deeply love Black culture–we can’t wait to see what his team does in 2025.