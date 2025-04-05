



Sonny Rollins Volume 1 (Blue Classics Vinyl Series) Blue Note

Web Exclusive

Saxophone giant Sonny Rollins had already established himself throughout the 1950s with a string of albums on the Prestige label, including the esteemed Saxophone Colossus, which was released shortly before his departure for Blue Note.

Volume 1 is Rollins’ debut platter for Blue Note, reissued here as part of Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl Reissue series, which presents all-analog 180 gram vinyl reproductions of classic jazz works, in absolutely stunning audio quality and mastered from the original tapes.

Originally released in 1956, Volume 1 displays Rollins’ lyrical mastery of his instrument in five sparkling tunes. “Decision” begins with Rollins’ winding sax before a smooth solo turn by Wynton Kelly on piano and some featured light touch drum work by the legendary Max Roach at the tune’s denoument. “Bluesnote” swings in a more upbeat fashion, with solo turns by Rollins, trumpeter Donald Byrd, bassist Gene Ramey, and Roach. Rollins and Byrd’s instrumental interplay is playful and delicate throughout, and Kelly’s piano simmers in the background. “How Are Things in Glocca Morra,” from the Broadway musical, Finian’s Rainbow, finds Rollins in smooth ballad form, accented by piano and steady bass. The album’s second side features two more Rollins’ originals, “Plain Jane” and “Sonnysphere.” The former features engaging trumpet and sax interplay, with a bit of furious drum work for good measure, and the latter is more free form, with piano consistently percolating underneath.

It’s hard to question the choice of any of Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl Reissue series repressing, and there are clearly no better-sounding jazz reissues out there. Sonny Rollins’ Volume 1 is another spectacular addition to the series and will be essential to the collection of jazz newbies and enthusiasts alike. (www.bluenote.com)

Author rating: 9/10