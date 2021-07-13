New Candys
Vyvyd
Little Cloud/Dischi Sotterranei/Fuzz Club
Jul 13, 2021 Web Exclusive
There’s a danger with music that is part of the burgeoning psych genre that listeners coming to a record will know what they’re going to get before they press play. If that’s something which you have found yourself falling foul of recently, rejoice, because New Candys are here with their fine new album Vyvyd, an LP that takes the best of psych and shoegaze, adds an effective strain of driving originality and songwriting chops, and dresses it up in a satisfying intensity.
Whether it’s the pummeling percussion of opener “Twin Mime” that initially draws you in before resolving in a glorious chorus, the smoother “Factice” that holds your attention, or the smashing fuzz of “Evil Evil” that makes you resolve to be a fan of New Candys from this day forth, by the album’s close, that’s surely the decision you will have taken. (www.newcandys.com)
Author rating: 7/10
Most Recent
- Boy From Michigan (Review) — John Grant
- The Joy Formidable Share Video for New Song “Chimes” (News) — The Joy Formidable
- Future Islands Release New Remix EP, Including Washed Out Remix of “For Sure” (News) — Future Islands, Washed Out
- Premiere: Tom Ashbrook Debuts New Single “We Begin” (News) — Tom Ashbrook
- The New Pornographers Announce 21st Anniversary “Mass Romantic” Reissue and Tour (News) — The New Pornographers, A. C. Newman, Destroyer, Neko Case, Kathryn Calder
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.