Tuesday, July 13th, 2021  
New Candys

Vyvyd

Little Cloud/Dischi Sotterranei/Fuzz Club

Jul 13, 2021 By Haydon Spenceley


There’s a danger with music that is part of the burgeoning psych genre that listeners coming to a record will know what they’re going to get before they press play. If that’s something which you have found yourself falling foul of recently, rejoice, because New Candys are here with their fine new album Vyvyd, an LP that takes the best of psych and shoegaze, adds an effective strain of driving originality and songwriting chops, and dresses it up in a satisfying intensity.

Whether it’s the pummeling percussion of opener “Twin Mime” that initially draws you in before resolving in a glorious chorus, the smoother “Factice” that holds your attention, or the smashing fuzz of “Evil Evil” that makes you resolve to be a fan of New Candys from this day forth, by the album’s close, that’s surely the decision you will have taken. (www.newcandys.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Comments

