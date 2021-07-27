



Fountains of Wayne Welcome Interstate Managers Real Gone Music

When the third album by Fountains of Wayne, Welcome Interstate Managers, originally came out in 2003, vinyl (at least in the mainstream) was considered dead, so it was only issued on CD (the primary format of the day) and cassette (albeit only in Japan as a promo). After having some minor alternative radio and MTV hits such as “Radiation Vibe,” Denise,” and “Red Dragon Tattoo” on their first two albums, they finally broke through with the novelty Top 40 hit “Stacy’s Mom,” complete with a memorable music video featuring supermodel Rachel Hunter.

Though that infectiously catchy tune is what this fantastic album is best known for, Welcome Interstate Managers (like their first two albums) is a tour de force of power pop hooks and sardonic lyrics gently but effectively satirizing and yet empathizing with the lives of alcoholic middle managers, housewives, teenagers, and loads of other lost and struggling folks. There’s even a now perennial 21st century Christmas favorite (“Valley Winter Song”) for listeners tired of the old standards, the football-themed “All Kinds of Time,” and “Hackensack,” another of their best-loved songs.

This beautiful-looking, excellent-sounding reissue is the only the second ever release of this album on vinyl (following last year’s Record Store Day version on “natural black swirl” colored vinyl, virtually identical to this edition in every way except the color of the vinyl) and the first one in wide release. Aside from excellent sound that surpasses the CD version, this reissue also offers “Elevator Up,” a bonus track found only here. This is an absolute must if you like Fountains of Wayne and this album and how these reissues should be done. (www.facebook.com/fountainsofwayne)

Author rating: 9/10