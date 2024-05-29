Slowdive, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Squid, BODEGA
Wide Awake Festival, Brockwell Park, London, UK, May 25, 2024,
May 29, 2024
Photography by Anna Yorke

Wide Awake Festival returned to London’s Brockwell Park last weekend with another stellar line-up. Among those performing were shoegaze legends Slowdive, Aussie psychedelic warlords King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Brighton post-punk outfit Squid and futuristic hip hop trio Young Fathers.
Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was on hand to catch all the action. Here’s a selection of her finest moments captured on film.
