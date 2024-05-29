



Slowdive, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Squid, BODEGA Wide Awake Festival, Brockwell Park, London, UK, May 25, 2024,

Photography by Anna Yorke Web Exclusive



Wide Awake Festival returned to London’s Brockwell Park last weekend with another stellar line-up. Among those performing were shoegaze legends Slowdive, Aussie psychedelic warlords King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Brighton post-punk outfit Squid and futuristic hip hop trio Young Fathers.

Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was on hand to catch all the action. Here’s a selection of her finest moments captured on film.

Babe Rainbow

Bodega

Bodega

Bodega

Bodega

Crumb

Crumb

Crumb

Dry Cleaning

Dry Cleaning

Dry Cleaning

Fat Dog

Fat Dog

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

La Luz

La Luz

Lambrini Girls

Lambrini Girls

Lambrini Girls

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Squid

Squid

Young Fathers

Young Fathers