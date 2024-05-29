 Wide Awake Festival, Brockwell Park, London, UK, May 25, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 29th, 2024  
Wide Awake Festival, Brockwell Park, London, UK, May 25, 2024,

May 29, 2024 By Anna Yorke Photography by Anna Yorke Web Exclusive
Wide Awake Festival returned to London’s Brockwell Park last weekend with another stellar line-up. Among those performing were shoegaze legends Slowdive, Aussie psychedelic warlords King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Brighton post-punk outfit Squid and futuristic hip hop trio Young Fathers.

Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was on hand to catch all the action. Here’s a selection of her finest moments captured on film.

Babe Rainbow
Babe Rainbow
Bodega
Bodega
Bodega
Bodega
Bodega
Bodega
Bodega
Bodega
Crumb
Crumb
Crumb
Crumb
Crumb
Crumb
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Fat Dog
Fat Dog
Fat Dog
Fat Dog
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
La Luz
La Luz
La Luz
La Luz
Lambrini Girls
Lambrini Girls
Lambrini Girls
Lambrini Girls
Lambrini Girls
Lambrini Girls
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Squid
Squid
Squid
Squid
Young Fathers
Young Fathers
Young Fathers
Young Fathers
Young Fathers
Young Fathers




Most Recent