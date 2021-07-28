



Working Girls Studio: The Criterion Collection

There are details in Lizzie Borden’s Working Girls that mark it as a product of the mid-1980s, but also an awful lot of ways in which it could have just as easily been made today. Usually, when a reviewer trots out this hoary old saw, they mean for it to be in praise of a director’s flair and aesthetic prescience. That certainly applies here, but it’s also a sad commentary on how little progress we as a society have made towards destigmatizing sex work.

The third in an informal feminist trilogy that also includes the documentary Regrouping and the punk/socialist sci-fi Born in Flames, Working Girls takes place in an upper middle class Manhattan brothel nominally operated by status-seeking madam Lucy (Ellen McElduff). Lucy’s interest in her illicit business is centered in control and the bottom line, a fact made clear by the fact that we don’t meet her until about halfway through the film, but we hear about her a LOT.

Molly (Louise Smith) has only been a “working girl” in this brothel for a couple months, but being a resourceful, Harvard-educated sort, she’s quickly learned to navigate her job, building a regular clientele of professorial types for whom her Ivy League priors are part of the turn-on. Molly is queer, and keeps her line of work secret from her girlfriend; her coworkers Gina (Marusia Zach) and Dawn (Amanda Goodwin) have their own ways of maintaining this complex work/life balance.

The subject matter will sound salacious to some. Yet, If not for the occasional (carefully non-erotic) sex scenes, one might not even notice what line of work these women are in. There’s nothing about any of their characters that somehow implies “sex worker” more than “sales clerk”. They kvetch, sit around bored when work is slow, and make jokes about the regulars, just as one would at any other service job.

That’s kind of the point. Like other service workers, the women of Working Girls provide an in-demand service in a capitalist framework. The only real difference is that they make a lot more money per hour of work, and they are unduly marginalized for that work. Yes, of course they are exploited, but no more than most, and most of that exploitation comes at Lucy’s hand (McElduff does a brilliant job playing Lucy as an exemplar of that modern Redditism, the “small business tyrant”).

Meanwhile, when some clients predictably turn abusive towards the working girls, coworkers step up to provide a trustworthy mutual aid network. These scenes are correlative with viral videos of anti-maskers barreling into Wal-Marts in 2020, doubly so in that Lucy doesn’t bother to pay for appropriate security and tends to take a “the customer is always right” attitude when dealing with clientele who disregard essential boundaries. After all, they’re the ones with the money.

In other words, while one could call Working Girls a pro-prostitution film, it is much more an anti-capitalist one. Borden is a master at making agitprop that also succeeds on aesthetic levels, and this might be her peak. There’s never any doubt of her thesis statement, but the journey to get there, and the details to support it, are both sturdy and exquisite. It’s a convincing, damning critique.

This being a Criterion release, the 4K transfer is unsurprisingly crisp and clean, and the remastered sound (and especially the wild score by renowned downtown composer David Van Tieghem, featuring vocals by Adele Bertei) is forceful. This is also one of the best booklets Criterion has put together in a minute, with a fine essay by So Mayer and a revealing interview between Borden and Scott MacDonald from 1989.

As with other recent transgressive Criterion releases like Multiple Maniacs and Streetwise, the label’s lofty prestige almost threatens to mute the impact of Working Girls, an impact sorely needed in an age where attitudes towards sex work are sometimes even more regressive than in the 1980s. That such an institution has opted to recognize a film which puts a radical lens on our society’s presumptions about both sex and economics, though, is ultimately a welcome step forward. Hopefully, it means this film will have more opportunities to change minds.

