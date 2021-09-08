



Suzanne Santo Yard Sale Soozanto

Web Exclusive

Born in the suburbs of Cleveland and now living in Austin via Los Angeles, Suzanne Santo spent a year opening for Hozier on a relentless tour cycle. With a voice flush with character and lyrics full of liveliness, it’s obvious why Santo found a home alongside Hozier’s religious atmospheres.

Featuring the illustrious likes of Shakey Graves and Gary Clark Jr., her second full-length album is flexible, bold, and discreetly quaint. All in all, Yard Sale is a satisfyingly diverse record, blending elements of blues, Americana, and soul into a punchy and layered package. There are rustic songs, bluesy songs, and intimate acoustic arrangements that showcase the delicate yet approachable timbre of Santo’s voice.

Perhaps the most magnificent part of the record is Santo’s clever songwriting. On the fuzzy “Bad Beast,” an exceptional turnaround punctuates an already imposing arrangement, while the sneakily settled harmonies of “Mercy” evoke shades of Alanis Morissette. Elsewhere, “Goldrush” and “Save for Love” accentuate delicate contours accompanied by rustic, creaky instrumentation.

In some ways, it’s difficult to categorize Yard Sale. At times bluesy and at other times folky, it slides around the genre spectrum like a marble in oil. Regardless, it’s a subtle triumph that shows Santo’s prowess as both a vocalist and a songwriter. (www.suzannesanto.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10