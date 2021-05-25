News

Acid House Kings Share First New Song in a Decade – “A Little Dancing” Single Out Now on Labrador; More New Music Promised Soon





Swedish indie-pop trio Acid House Kings have returned after a decade long hiatus with a new song “A Little Dancing,” a delightful little number. The band have been mainly dormant since the release of 2011’s Music Sounds Better With You, but the new single is out now via Labrador and more new music (perhaps a new album) is promised soon. Listen to “A Little Dancing” below.

This statement accompanied the song’s release: “Today they’re back with a new release, and they have never enjoyed themselves more in the studio. After 14 months of pandemic-induced boredom, recording a set of bittersweet timeless pop songs, almost seemed an act of rebellion. Refusing to succumb to the tedium of the present, instead indulging in dreams of summers and parties to come, and in the memories of summers that have passed. The first release, ‘A Little Dancing,’ is the softest war cry, you’ll ever hear. The Kings hope that you’ll enjoy it; it made Julia whistle out loud in the studio, a whistle that made it on to the final version. More songs to come.”

Acid House Kings formed way back in 1991 and have released five albums. The lineup features Julia Lannerheim, Niklas Angergård, and Johan Angergård (the latter two are brothers). Johan Angergård is also in Club 8, The Legends, and other bands and also runs Labrador Records. “A Little Dancing” was first released by the label last Friday.

Read our 2010 interview with Acid House Kings.

