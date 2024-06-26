News

Alex Izenberg Shares Two New Songs: “An Obscured Odyssey” and “The Wraith Behind Our Eyes” Alex Izenberg & The Exiles Due Out July 26 via Domino

Photography by Giraffe Studios

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Alex Izenberg is releasing a new album, Alex Izenberg & The Exiles, which, as its title suggests, is his first album recorded with a full band, on July 26 via Domino. Now he has shared two more songs from it, “An Obscured Odyssey” and “The Wraith Behind Our Eyes.” Listen to both below.

“An Obscured Odyssey” has a hand-painted video made by John Andrews of John Andrews & Yawns.

Previously Izenberg shared the album’s first two singles: “Drinking the Dusk Away” and “Only the Moon Knows.”

Alex Izenberg & The Exiles is Izenberg’s fourth album and the follow up to 2022’s I’m Not There.

Izenberg’s childhood friend and regular collaborator, multi-instrumentalist Greg Hartunian, co-produced the album with Izenberg, recording it at Tropico Beauty in Glendale, California. Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, Built to Spill) mixed the album. The sessions also featured drummer Jay Rudolph (Weyes Blood), keyboardist Tyler Cash (Devendra Banhart), bassist Max Whipple (Sparks), pedal steel guitarist Connor Gallaher (Lana Del Rey), saxophonist Colin Kupka, guitarist Dashiell Le Francis, and vocalists Marina Allen, Juliana Giraffe, Gracie Jackson, and Colby Nathan. Izenberg arranged the album’s strings with Cynthia Tolson (MUNA).

Read our My Firsts and The End interviews with Izenberg.

