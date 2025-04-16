News

All Things Go Announce 2025 Washington, D.C. Lineup – Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, Djo, and More Plus Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, The Last Dinner Party, Julien Baker & TORRES, Clairo, Sunday (1994), and Others

All Things Go have announced the lineup for the Washington, D.C. installment of the 2025 festival. Highlights include Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, Djo, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, The Last Dinner Party, Julien Baker & TORRES, Clairo, Sunday (1994), Doechii, The Marías, Lucius, jasmine.4.t, and others. Check out the full lineup below.

The festival goes down on Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. A separate All Things Go festival will be held the same weekend at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. That lineup has yet to be announced but is expected to feature some of the same artists on different days.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. EST.

All Things Go Announce 2025 Washington, D.C. Full Lineup:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:

Noah Kahan

The Marías

The Last Dinner Party

The Beaches

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

Lucius

Caroline Kingsbury

Joy Oladokun

Sunday (1994)

(Gates open at 3 p.m.)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:

Lucy Dacus

Clairo

Wallows

Faye Webster

Backseat Lovers

Julien Baker & Torres

Orion Sun

Hippo Campus

Gigi Perez

G Flip

Hazlett

Zinadelphia

Paris Paloma

Bartees Strange

Hey, Nothing

Carol Ades

(Gates open at 11 a.m.)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

Doechii

Kesha

Djo

Lola Young

Role Model

MARINA

Ashe

Rachel Chinouriri

Griff

Aces

Alemeda

Molly Grace

Maude Latour

Michelle

Peach PRC

jasmine.4.t

(Gates open at 11 a.m.)

