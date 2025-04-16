All Things Go Announce 2025 Washington, D.C. Lineup – Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, Djo, and More
Plus Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, The Last Dinner Party, Julien Baker & TORRES, Clairo, Sunday (1994), and Others
Apr 15, 2025
All Things Go have announced the lineup for the Washington, D.C. installment of the 2025 festival. Highlights include Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, Djo, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, The Last Dinner Party, Julien Baker & TORRES, Clairo, Sunday (1994), Doechii, The Marías, Lucius, jasmine.4.t, and others. Check out the full lineup below.
The festival goes down on Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. A separate All Things Go festival will be held the same weekend at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. That lineup has yet to be announced but is expected to feature some of the same artists on different days.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. EST.
All Things Go Announce 2025 Washington, D.C. Full Lineup:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:
Noah Kahan
The Marías
The Last Dinner Party
The Beaches
Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
Lucius
Caroline Kingsbury
Joy Oladokun
Sunday (1994)
(Gates open at 3 p.m.)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:
Lucy Dacus
Clairo
Wallows
Faye Webster
Backseat Lovers
Julien Baker & Torres
Orion Sun
Hippo Campus
Gigi Perez
G Flip
Hazlett
Zinadelphia
Paris Paloma
Bartees Strange
Hey, Nothing
Carol Ades
(Gates open at 11 a.m.)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:
Doechii
Kesha
Djo
Lola Young
Role Model
MARINA
Ashe
Rachel Chinouriri
Griff
Aces
Alemeda
Molly Grace
Maude Latour
Michelle
Peach PRC
jasmine.4.t
(Gates open at 11 a.m.)
