Aloe Blacc Shares Cover of Blur’s “Song 2”
Ahead of his ’90s Covers EP Rock My Soul Volume 2 Due Out This Friday
Jun 25, 2024 Photography by Anthony Williams
Ahead of volume 2 of his covers project, Rock My Soul, singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc shares a remake of Blur’s 1997 classic “Song 2.” The second installment of the two-part EP is out this Friday. Listen to the Blur cover below, followed by the EP’s previously shared covers of Oasis’ “Wonderwall” and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.”
“Song 2” is also accompanied by covers of other legendary ’90s tracks such as R.E.M’s “Everybody Hurts” and Rage Against the Machine’s “Born of a Broken Man” on Volume 2. Volume 1 featured covers of songs by No Doubt, Nirvania, Soundgarden, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Green Day.
