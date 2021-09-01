 Andy Shauf Shares New Single “Spanish on the Beach” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021  
Andy Shauf Shares New Single “Spanish on the Beach”

Out Now via ANTI-

Sep 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Colin Medley
Canadian singer/songwriter Andy Shauf has shared a new single titled “Spanish on the Beach.” It’s out now via ANTI-. Listen below via a lyric video. Also below are Shauf’s upcoming tour dates.

“Spanish on the Beach” tells the story of a couple with a language barrier on vacation, and ends with the narrator proposing to Judy, a character referenced several times on Shauf’s previous album The Neon Skyline.

Shauf speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator’s life is a little bit booze-fueled. And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.”

The Neon Skyline came out last year on ANTI- and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. The album featured the song “Try Again,” one of our Songs of the Week. Shauf later shared the songs “Judy,” “Jeremy’s Wedding,” and “You Slipped Away.”

Andy Shauf Tour Dates:
Thu. Sept. 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
Fri. Sept. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw - SOLD OUT *
Sun. Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Tue. Sept. 14 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *
Wed. Sept. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College *
Thu. Sept. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *
Fri. Sept. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop *
Sat. Sept. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series: Block Party *
Tue. Sept. 21 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco #
Wed. Sept. 22 - Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre !
Thu. Sept. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge @
Fri. Sept. 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
Sat. Sept. 25 - Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall #
Sun. Sept. 26 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple #
Tue. Sept. 28 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley #
Wed. Sept. 29 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club #
Thu. Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^
Fri. Oct. 1 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre #
Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Sat. Oct. 30 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
Sat. Nov. 13 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
Tue. March 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. March 31, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. April 3, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Mon. April 18, 2022 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Wed. April 20, 2022 - Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa
Thu. April 21, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Trianon
Fri. April 22, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Sat. April 23, 2022 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik
Sun. April 24, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Mon. April 25, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Tue. April 26, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
Thu. April 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Fri. April 29, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds
Sat. April 30, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
Thu. May 5, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival
Fri. May 6, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor
Sat. May 7, 2022 - Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival
Mon. May 9, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
Thu. May 12, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Fri. May 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
Sun. May 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Mon. May 16, 2022 - London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Wed. May 18, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Em in pire
Thu. May 19, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

* = w/ Tomberlin
# = w/ Hand Habits
! = w/ Son Little
@ = w/ Wild Pink
^ = w/ Lord Huron

