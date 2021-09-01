News

Andy Shauf Shares New Single “Spanish on the Beach” Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Colin Medley



Canadian singer/songwriter Andy Shauf has shared a new single titled “Spanish on the Beach.” It’s out now via ANTI-. Listen below via a lyric video. Also below are Shauf’s upcoming tour dates.

“Spanish on the Beach” tells the story of a couple with a language barrier on vacation, and ends with the narrator proposing to Judy, a character referenced several times on Shauf’s previous album The Neon Skyline.

Shauf speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator’s life is a little bit booze-fueled. And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.”

The Neon Skyline came out last year on ANTI- and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. The album featured the song “Try Again,” one of our Songs of the Week. Shauf later shared the songs “Judy,” “Jeremy’s Wedding,” and “You Slipped Away.”

Andy Shauf Tour Dates:

Thu. Sept. 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

Fri. Sept. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw - SOLD OUT *

Sun. Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Tue. Sept. 14 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

Wed. Sept. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College *

Thu. Sept. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *

Fri. Sept. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop *

Sat. Sept. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series: Block Party *

Tue. Sept. 21 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco #

Wed. Sept. 22 - Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre !

Thu. Sept. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge @

Fri. Sept. 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Sat. Sept. 25 - Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall #

Sun. Sept. 26 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple #

Tue. Sept. 28 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley #

Wed. Sept. 29 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club #

Thu. Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^

Fri. Oct. 1 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre #

Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Sat. Oct. 30 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

Sat. Nov. 13 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

Tue. March 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. March 31, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. April 3, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Mon. April 18, 2022 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Wed. April 20, 2022 - Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa

Thu. April 21, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Trianon

Fri. April 22, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Sat. April 23, 2022 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik

Sun. April 24, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Mon. April 25, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Tue. April 26, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Thu. April 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. April 29, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

Sat. April 30, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Thu. May 5, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

Fri. May 6, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor

Sat. May 7, 2022 - Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival

Mon. May 9, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

Thu. May 12, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Fri. May 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Mon. May 16, 2022 - London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Wed. May 18, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Em in pire

Thu. May 19, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory



* = w/ Tomberlin

# = w/ Hand Habits

! = w/ Son Little

@ = w/ Wild Pink

^ = w/ Lord Huron

