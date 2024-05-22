News

All





Australia’s Nice Biscuit Release New Single And Video "Rain" is out now via Greenway Records

Photography by Analog Hin

Brisbane’s Nice Biscuit, known for their captivating live performances, have returned with “Rain,” a new single showcasing their signature psych-groove sound. Released today through Bad Vibrations (UK) and Greenway Records (US), “Rain” is their first original music since 2021’s double EPs, “Create Simulate” and “Passing Over.”

Written in response to the devastating bushfires and floods that have plagued the region, “Rain” explores themes of climate anxiety and the uneasy tension between praying for relief and fearing the extremes of rapidly changing weather patterns. The song blends driving rhythms with crunchy guitars, all underpinned by the haunting vocals of frontwomen Billie Star and Grace Cuell. Their voices intertwine, creating a melodic landscape that reflects the song’s complex emotional core.



They explain “We began to work on ‘Rain’ again after a catastrophic flooding event occurred in Meanjin (Brisbane) in 2022, after weeks of constant rain. We felt trapped in this feeling of helplessness. The song then became a reflection of the psychological impacts of climate change, where you are at first wishing for rain and then begging for it to stop. We changed the lyrics to reflect this, alternating between ‘stop the rain’ and ‘please don’t stop the rain’. We live in a system where action to mitigate climate change is ignored - so in this song we imagined a rainbow ‘cracking through the concrete’ to break free from the shackles of the system to bring change and… the rain. It’s a positive take on a situation that can make us feel powerless - to encourage us to keep going and to not lose hope when everything is uncertain.”



Released with ‘Rain’ is a 7-minute video clip directed by Josh Tate and features Nice Biscuit as scientists. Frustrated in their search for answers, the film clip follows the band from the science lab to out in the field as they frantically look for Rain.



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.