News

All





beabadoobee Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates; Hovvdy to Support This Is How Tomorrow Moves Due Out August 16 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Jules Moskovtchenko

Filipino-English singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee is releasing a new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, on August 16 via Dirty Hit. Now she has announced some North American tour dates. The shows happen this September and Hovvdy will be the support act. The general on-sale is June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist pre-sale this Friday, May 31. Tickets are available here. Check out all the tour dates below.

Previously beabadoobee shared the album’s lead single, “Take a Bite,” via a music video. This Is How Tomorrow Moves is beabadoobee’s third album, the follow-up to 2022’s Beatopia. The iconic Rick Rubin produced This Is How Tomorrow Moves, recording it at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu.

Beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus) had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “I love this album. I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman…. I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs. In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

In 2023 beabadoobee shared two new songs: “Glue Song” and “the way things go.”

Beabadoobee Tour Dates:

May 26 - BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend - Luton, UK

August 18 - All Points East - London, UK

August 23 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

August 25 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

September 8 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA *

September 9 – The Anthem – Washington, DC *

September 11 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY *

September 13 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA *

September 15 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON *

September 17 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL *

September 18 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO *

September 20 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO *

September 21 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT *

September 24 – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA *

September 26 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

September 28 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA *

* = support from Hovvdy

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.