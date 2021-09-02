 Beak> Share New Song “Ah Yeh” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Beak> Share New Song “Ah Yeh”

Released as a B-Side to Previously Shared Song “Oh Know”

Sep 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Beak> (the trio consisting of Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, Billy Fuller, and Will Young) have shared a new song titled “Ah Yeh.” The song was released as a B-side to a two-track single shared by the band on Bandcamp, with its A-side being the previously released “Oh Know.” Listen below

The band’s most recent music project, their Life Goes On EP, came out back in 2019 on Invada/Temporary Residence Ltd. It featured the title track and the song “We Can Go.”

