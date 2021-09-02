Beak> Share New Song “Ah Yeh”
Released as a B-Side to Previously Shared Song “Oh Know”
Beak> (the trio consisting of Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, Billy Fuller, and Will Young) have shared a new song titled “Ah Yeh.” The song was released as a B-side to a two-track single shared by the band on Bandcamp, with its A-side being the previously released “Oh Know.” Listen below
The band’s most recent music project, their Life Goes On EP, came out back in 2019 on Invada/Temporary Residence Ltd. It featured the title track and the song “We Can Go.”
