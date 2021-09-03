News

Billy Bragg Shares New Song “Pass It On” (Plus Live Performance Video) The Million Things That Never Happened Due Out September 3 via Cooking Vinyl





Iconic British singer/songwriter and activist Billy Bragg is releasing a new album, The Million Things That Never Happened, on September 3 via Cooking Vinyl. Now he has shared another song from it, “Pass It On.” He’s also shared a video of him performing the song live with his band. Check out both the studio and live version of “Pass It On” below.

“Pass It On” features Bragg (acoustic guitar and vocals), Romeo Stodart (piano, vox), Jack Valero (guitar, vox), Michele Stodart (bass, vox), Maisie Rose Skipper (backing vox), and Darren Beckett (drums).



Bragg had this to say about the song in a press release: “I read somewhere that the second most googled thing after pornography is ancestry. People want to know where they come from, why they were born, where they were born. You can get facts from the web, but details are priceless and can often only be learned orally from relatives. Yet too many of us rue the fact that we are left to piece together family stories from fragments we recall because we never asked our elders those questions.”

