Bloc Party Share New Single “Flirting Again”
Playing Glastonbury This Weekend and London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 7
Jun 25, 2024 Photography by Emily Marcovecchio
Bloc Party have shared a new single, “Flirting Again,” before headlining their biggest show to date, sold-out at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 7. They are also playing Glastonbury this weekend. Listen to the new track and find live dates below.
The band (Kele Okereke, Louise Bartle, Russell Lissack, and Justin Harris) has stayed busy since their most recent album release, 2022’s Alpha Games. Bloc Party have wrapped up co-headline tour with interpol in Australia and supported Paramore. Earlier this year, they made 2005 single “Two More Years” and Little Thoughts EP available to stream for the first time. These were the initial steps to ensure their entire discography is available to fans.
You can listen to our 2022 podcast interview with Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke here.
Bloc Party Tour Dates:
Friday 28 June - Institute, Birmingham - SOLD OUT
29th June - Glastonbury Festival
Thursday 4 July – The Telegraph Building, Belfast - SOLD OUT
Friday 5 July – 3Arena, Dublin
Sunday 7 July - Crystal Palace Park, London - SOLD OUT
