Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) Release New Single “Event of a Fire” Final Pre-Release Single Ahead of her Highly Anticipated New Album If You Asked For a Picture Which is Due Out This Friday

Photography by Daniel Topete

Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) is set to drop her highly anticipated sophomore album, If You Asked For a Picture, this Friday, May 2nd, via Partisan Records. In the lead-up to the release, Teitelbaum has shared the final pre-release track, “Event of a Fire,”

A slow-burning epic, “Event of a Fire” begins with a fragile guitar arpeggio, building to a powerful crescendo of harmonies and crashing drums. Written during a haze of tour-life exhaustion The song explores existential fatigue, delving into body image, family tension, and the weight of just trying to hold it all together.

The song’s accompanying video stars up-and-coming French actress Ghjuvanna Benedetti and was directed by Emilé Moutaud. The narrative follows a diving team and one diver’s internal burnout, juxtaposing the mundane aspects of her life with the crushing weight of what she’s feeling inside.

You can grab our print issue (Issue 71) to read our exclusive interview with Blondshell. Read our review of her debut album here.



Blondshell Tour Dates:

North American Tour Dates:

5/2/25 - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (Album Release show) - Los Angeles, CA #

5/28/25 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA ^

5/30/25 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ^

5/31/25 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA ^

6/2/25 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR ^

6/3/25 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA ^

6/6/25 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT ^

6/8/25 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO (Venue Upgrade) ^

6/11/25 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN *

6/13/25 – Metro – Chicago, IL *

6/14/25 – Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, OH *

6/16/25 – Phoenix Concert Theater – Toronto, ON * (Venue Upgrade)

6/17/25 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC *

6/19/25 – Royale – Boston, MA % (Venue Upgrade)

6/20/25 – Brooklyn Steel – New York, NY % (Venue Upgrade) SOLD OUT

6/21/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA %

6/24/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC % SOLD OUT

6/26/25 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC %

6/27/25 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA %

6/28/25 – Basement East – Nashville, TN %

*support from Meg Elsier

# support from Draag

^ support from Jahnah Camille

% support from Daffo

EU/UK Tour Dates:

7/10/25 - Madrid, ES @ MadCool Festival

7/12/25 - Trancin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

7/13/25 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle &

9/2/25 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory + (Venue Upgrade)

9/4/25 - Manchester, UK @ New Century +

9/6/25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU + (Venue Upgrade)

9/7/25 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

9/8/25 - Bristol, UK @ SWX +

9/10/25 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk +

9/11/25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton + (2nd Night Added)

9/12/25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton + SOLD OUT

9/14/25 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef #

9/15/25 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo #

9/17/25 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique #

9/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin #

9/20/25 - Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

9/21/25 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #

9/23/25 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44 #

& with Queens of the Stone Age

+ support from Westside Cowboy

# support from Francis of Delirium

