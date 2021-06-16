News

Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Announces Album as K.D.A.P., Shares New Song “The Slinfold Loop” Influences Due Out July 16 via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Colin Medley



Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene has announced a new instrumental album under the name K.D.A.P., titled Influences, and shared its first single, opening track “The Slinfold Loop.” Influences is due out July 16 via Arts & Crafts. Listen to “The Slinfold Loop” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Drew had this to say about “The Slinfold Loop” in a press release: “We live in a society that’s based on selling yourself back to yourself. It’s created an underground battle to constantly be searching for ‘true identity’. We wanted to create a video presentation that promotes exploring over searching and brings the mystical slide-show of never ending opinion to the forefront of this battle. We used available footage from the World Wide Web from other artists and cut together a blender of images to tell a love story about continuing to move forward amongst the never ending information of how one is supposed to live.”

K.D.A.P. stands for Kevin Drew a Picture. Drew wrote the songs while under lockdown in London during the pandemic and then finished the album upon his return to Toronto. A press release cites Brian Eno’s ambient works, Ennio Morricone soundtracks, Chicago post-rock, and early Warp Records as reference points.

Back in 2019, Broken Social Scene released two EPs, Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 and Let’s Try the After Vol. 2, both on Arts & Crafts.

Influences Tracklist:

01 The Slinfold Loop

02 Hopefully Something

03 Dooms Dive

04 Shadow Rescues

05 You and Me and Them

06 Wilner’s Parade

07 Explosive Lip Balm

08 Almost Victory (Keep End Going)

