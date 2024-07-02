News

Cass McCombs Announces Reissues of Three 2000s Albums and New Tour Dates Not The Way, A, and PREfection Reissues Due September 6 on 4AD. McCombs Also Shares Previously Unreleased Demo and Video for “Sacred Heart (Demo)”

Photography by Steve Gullick

Singer/songwriter Cass McCombs has announced the reissue of his first three records: Not The Way, A, and PREfection. which are due for release on September 6 via 4AD. In celebration of the reissue, McCombs has also announced the As Paint on Fur Tour and shared a new video for a never heard before demo of “Sacred Heart” (from PREfection). Watch the Jerry Hsu-directed video below. Also find tour dates and track lists of the reissues.

This will be the first time the records are back in print since their original release by Monitor Records and 4AD in the early 2000s. The As Paint On Fur Tour draws from a lyric in his “So Damn Pure.” In a press release, McCombs promises his set to be “something old, something new.” Papercuts will support the West Coast shows while Advance Base will support the East Coast.

Read our 2016 interview with Cass McCombs.

Not The Way Tracklist:

A1. Not the Way

A2. So Damn Pure

A3. Opium Flower

B1. Your Mother and Father

B2. Nobody’s Nixon

B3. It’s Getting Colder

A Tracklist:

A1. I Went to the Hospital

A2. Bobby, King of Boys Town

A3. What Isn’t Nature

A4. AIDS in Africa

A5. A Comedian is Someone Who Tells Jokes

B1. Gee, It’s Good to be Home

B2. Meet Me Here at Dawn

B3. When The Bible Was Wrote

B4. My Pilgrim Dear

B5. Bedding Down Post-Xmastime

B6. My Master

PREfection Tracklist:

A1. Equinox

A2. Subtraction

A3. Multiple Suns

A4. Tourist Woman

A5. Sacred Heart

B1. She’s Still Suffering

B2. Cuckoo

B3. Bury Mary

B4. City of Brotherly Love

B5. All Your Dreams May Come True



Cass McCombs “As Paint On Fur Tour”:

Wed. Sept. 19 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley *

Thu. Sept. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

Fri. Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Wed. Sept. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

Thu. Sept. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

Fri. Sept. 27 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

* w/ Papercuts

^ w/ Advance Base

