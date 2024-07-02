Cass McCombs Announces Reissues of Three 2000s Albums and New Tour Dates
Not The Way, A, and PREfection Reissues Due September 6 on 4AD. McCombs Also Shares Previously Unreleased Demo and Video for “Sacred Heart (Demo)”
Jul 02, 2024 Photography by Steve Gullick
Singer/songwriter Cass McCombs has announced the reissue of his first three records: Not The Way, A, and PREfection. which are due for release on September 6 via 4AD. In celebration of the reissue, McCombs has also announced the As Paint on Fur Tour and shared a new video for a never heard before demo of “Sacred Heart” (from PREfection). Watch the Jerry Hsu-directed video below. Also find tour dates and track lists of the reissues.
This will be the first time the records are back in print since their original release by Monitor Records and 4AD in the early 2000s. The As Paint On Fur Tour draws from a lyric in his “So Damn Pure.” In a press release, McCombs promises his set to be “something old, something new.” Papercuts will support the West Coast shows while Advance Base will support the East Coast.
Read our 2016 interview with Cass McCombs.
Not The Way Tracklist:
A1. Not the Way
A2. So Damn Pure
A3. Opium Flower
B1. Your Mother and Father
B2. Nobody’s Nixon
B3. It’s Getting Colder
A Tracklist:
A1. I Went to the Hospital
A2. Bobby, King of Boys Town
A3. What Isn’t Nature
A4. AIDS in Africa
A5. A Comedian is Someone Who Tells Jokes
B1. Gee, It’s Good to be Home
B2. Meet Me Here at Dawn
B3. When The Bible Was Wrote
B4. My Pilgrim Dear
B5. Bedding Down Post-Xmastime
B6. My Master
PREfection Tracklist:
A1. Equinox
A2. Subtraction
A3. Multiple Suns
A4. Tourist Woman
A5. Sacred Heart
B1. She’s Still Suffering
B2. Cuckoo
B3. Bury Mary
B4. City of Brotherly Love
B5. All Your Dreams May Come True
Cass McCombs “As Paint On Fur Tour”:
Wed. Sept. 19 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley *
Thu. Sept. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
Fri. Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
Wed. Sept. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^
Thu. Sept. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
Fri. Sept. 27 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^
* w/ Papercuts
^ w/ Advance Base
