Chinese American Bear Share Video for New Song “Feelin’ Fuzzy (毛绒绒的感觉)” Their First Single for Moshi Moshi

Seattle-based C-pop duo Chinese American Bear have shared a new song, “Feelin’ Fuzzy (毛绒绒的感觉),” via a music video. It is their first release for the British label Moshi Moshi (Girl Ray, Hot Chip, Anna Meredith). Watch it below.

Chinese American Bear are married couple Bryce Barsten and Anne Tong and they sing in both English and Mandarin. While they started the band mainly for fun, the positive reaction to initial singles “Hao Ma” and “Dumpling” led them to be signed to China’s largest indie label, Modern Sky, and also to Moshi Moshi.

Tong had this to say about the song in a press release: “When I was writing the lyrics for this song I wanted to lean more into my experiences growing up in a Chinese immigrant household. I had a stereotypical tiger mom who had very high academic expectations and set very strict household rules. When I was a teenager I was never allowed to go to friend’s homes after school, never allowed to go to parties or school dances on weekends, and definitely not allowed to date. My days were strictly focused on studying, practicing piano, and preparing for exams. This song is about what I longed to do during my teenage years instead of the upbringing I actually had. I have very vivid memories of my mom saying the same things over and over again, reminding me to study and practice over and over again. I wanted to capture that repetitiveness in this song. I’m hoping other kids of immigrants can relate to it!”

