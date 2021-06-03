CHVRCHES Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “How Not to Drown” (Feat. Robert Smith)
Screen Violence Due Out August 27 via Glassnote
Jun 02, 2021
Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES have announced a new album, Screen Violence, and shared a new song from it, “How Not to Drown,” which features Robert Smith of The Cure. The band have also announced some tour dates. Screen Violence is due out August 27 via Glassnote. Check out the “How Not to Drown” video below, followed by the album’s cover art and tracklist, as well as the tour dates.
The album includes “He Said She Said,” a new song CHVRCHES shared in April that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for the song that featured a metaphorical revolving door.
Screen Violence is the band’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2018’s Love Is Dead. Screen Violence was actually an early name for the band.
The album was recorded remotely during the pandemic, with Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty in Los Angeles and Iain Cook in Glasgow. The band self-produced the album.
“I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost,” Mayberry says of the album in a press release. “That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.”
Doherty adds: “To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal. When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline.”
A press release also describes the album as such: “Narrating the theme of screen violence in three main forms—on screen, by screens and through screens—the album touches on feelings of loneliness, disillusionment, fear, heartbreak and regret.”
CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.
Tickets for their tour go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
Screen Violence Tracklist:
01 Asking for a Friend
02 He Said She Said
03 California
04 Violent Delights
05 How Not to Drown (with Robert Smith)
06 Final Girl
07 Good Girls
08 Lullabies
09 Nightmares
10 Better If You Don’t
CHVRCHES U.S. Tour Dates:
11/09/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/10 - 11/12/21 Austin, TX - ACL Live
11/14/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
11/15/21 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN - Armory
11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
11/19/21 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/20/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live!
11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11/23/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/26/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/27/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/30/21 Washington, DC - Anthem
12/01/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues
12/02/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Ovation
12/06/21 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12/08/21 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
12/09/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union
12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12/13/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
12/14/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
12/16/21 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
