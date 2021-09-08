News

All





Circuit des Yeux Shares Video for New Song “Sculpting the Exodus” -io Due Out October 22 via Matador

Photography by Evan Jenkins



Circuit des Yeux (aka Chicago-based vocalist/composer Haley Fohr) has shared a video for her new song “Sculpting the Exodus.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sixth studio album, -io, due out on October 22 via Matador. Fohr trained with stunt coordinator Talin Chat (The Mandalorian) to create the self-directed video, which features a montage of Fohr freefalling in slow motion. Watch it below.

Fohr writes about the new song in a press release:

“What is Sculpting the Exodus?

It is devotion. It is the well.

It is my grandmother going into hospice, writhing in pain.

It is reality exploding on an island made of sand. It is depression and the isolation of deep grief.

I was trapped in a choir of myself with nothing to grab onto but echoes of past selves.

It obliterated my heart until the only working parts of me were the appendages furthest from my mind.

A few notes here

A couple notes there…

The fingers were working when nothing else could. And I was fantasizing of leaving like I always do….”

Upon announcing the album last month, Fohr shared its lead single “Dogma.” Her most recent album, Reaching for Indigo, came out in 2017 via Drag City.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In with Fohr.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.