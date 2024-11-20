Coachella 2025 Lineup: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, Beth Gibbons, Japanese Breakfast, and More
Plus Charli XCX, Blonde Redhead, Kraftwerk, Amyl and The Sniffers, and Others
Nov 20, 2024
Coachella has announced the lineup for their 2025 festival. Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone are the headliners. The lineup also features Beth Gibbons, Japanese Breakfast, Blonde Redhead, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Kraftwerk, Amyl and The Sniffers, Beabadoobee, Darkside, Jimmy Eat World, Viagra Boys, Djo, FKA twigs, Parcels, and many others. The full lineup is below.
It’s probably one of the least indie rock-friendly lineups the festival has ever had, although Coachella has been moving away from its indie roots for years.
The festival will take place in Indio, California over two weekends in April (with the same bill each weekend): April 11–13 and April 18–20.
Coachella 2025 Lineup:
Above & Beyond
A. G. Cook
Alok
Amaarae
Amelie Lens
Amémé
Amyl and The Sniffers
Anitta
Arca
Artemas
Austin Millz
Basement Jaxx
Beabadoobee
The Beaches
Beltran
Ben Böhmer
Benson Boone
Beth Gibbons
BigXthaPlug
Blonde Redhead
Bob Vylan
Boris Brejcha
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Charli XCX
Chris Lorenzo
Chris Stussy
Chase & Status
Circle Jerks
Clairo
Coco & Breezy
Damian Lazarus
The Dare
Darkside
Dennis Cruz
Desiree Triplosm
Disco Lines
Dixon x Jimi Jules
DJ Gigola
Djo
D4vd
El Malilla
Eli Brown
Enhyphen
Erez
Eyedress
Fcukers
FKA twigs
Francis Mercier
Gel
Ginger Root
Glixen
Glass Beams
Glorilla
The Go-Gos
Green Day
Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
Haai
Hanumankind
HiTech
Hope Tala
Horsegiirl
Indira Paganotto
Indo Warehouse
Infected Mushroom
Interplanetary Criminal
Ivan Cornejo
Japanese Breakfast
Jennie
Jessie Murph
Jimmy Eat World
Judeline
Julie
Junior H
Keinemusik
Keshi
Klangkuenstler
Kneecap
Kraftwerk
Kumo 99
Lady Gaga
Layton Giordani
Lisa
Lola Young
Los Mirlos
Maribou State
The Mariás
Marina
Mau P
Medium Build
Megan Thee Stallion
Meute
Miike Snow
Mind Against x Massano
Missy Elliott
Mohamed Ramadan
Moon Boots
Muni Long
Mustard
The Original Misfits
Parcels
Parisi
Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins
Polo & Pan
Post Malone
Prison Affair
The Prodigy
Ravyn Lenae
Rawayana
Rema
Saint Jhn
Salute
Sam Fender
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Shaboozey
Shermanology
Shoreline Mafia
Snow Strippers
Soft Play
Sparrow & Barbossa
Speed
Still Woozy
Talón
Thee Sacred Souls
Three 6 Mafia
Tink
Tinlicker
Together Pangea
Tops
T-Pain
Travis Scott
Tripolism
Ty Dolla $ign
Tyla
Underscores
Viagra Boys
Vintage Culture
Vs Self
VTSS
Wisp
XG
Yeat
Yo Gabba Gabba!
Yulia Niko
Zedd
2hollis
4batz
