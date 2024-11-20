News

All





Coachella 2025 Lineup: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, Beth Gibbons, Japanese Breakfast, and More Plus Charli XCX, Blonde Redhead, Kraftwerk, Amyl and The Sniffers, and Others

Coachella has announced the lineup for their 2025 festival. Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone are the headliners. The lineup also features Beth Gibbons, Japanese Breakfast, Blonde Redhead, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Kraftwerk, Amyl and The Sniffers, Beabadoobee, Darkside, Jimmy Eat World, Viagra Boys, Djo, FKA twigs, Parcels, and many others. The full lineup is below.

It’s probably one of the least indie rock-friendly lineups the festival has ever had, although Coachella has been moving away from its indie roots for years.

The festival will take place in Indio, California over two weekends in April (with the same bill each weekend): April 11–13 and April 18–20.

Coachella 2025 Lineup:

Above & Beyond

A. G. Cook

Alok

Amaarae

Amelie Lens

Amémé

Amyl and The Sniffers

Anitta

Arca

Artemas

Austin Millz

Basement Jaxx

Beabadoobee

The Beaches

Beltran

Ben Böhmer

Benson Boone

Beth Gibbons

BigXthaPlug

Blonde Redhead

Bob Vylan

Boris Brejcha

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Charli XCX

Chris Lorenzo

Chris Stussy

Chase & Status

Circle Jerks

Clairo

Coco & Breezy

Damian Lazarus

The Dare

Darkside

Dennis Cruz

Desiree Triplosm

Disco Lines

Dixon x Jimi Jules

DJ Gigola

Djo

D4vd

El Malilla

Eli Brown

Enhyphen

Erez

Eyedress

Fcukers

FKA twigs

Francis Mercier

Gel

Ginger Root

Glixen

Glass Beams

Glorilla

The Go-Gos

Green Day

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

Haai

Hanumankind

HiTech

Hope Tala

Horsegiirl

Indira Paganotto

Indo Warehouse

Infected Mushroom

Interplanetary Criminal

Ivan Cornejo

Japanese Breakfast

Jennie

Jessie Murph

Jimmy Eat World

Judeline

Julie

Junior H

Keinemusik

Keshi

Klangkuenstler

Kneecap

Kraftwerk

Kumo 99

Lady Gaga

Layton Giordani

Lisa

Lola Young

Los Mirlos

Maribou State

The Mariás

Marina

Mau P

Medium Build

Megan Thee Stallion

Meute

Miike Snow

Mind Against x Massano

Missy Elliott

Mohamed Ramadan

Moon Boots

Muni Long

Mustard

The Original Misfits

Parcels

Parisi

Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins

Polo & Pan

Post Malone

Prison Affair

The Prodigy

Ravyn Lenae

Rawayana

Rema

Saint Jhn

Salute

Sam Fender

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Shaboozey

Shermanology

Shoreline Mafia

Snow Strippers

Soft Play

Sparrow & Barbossa

Speed

Still Woozy

Talón

Thee Sacred Souls

Three 6 Mafia

Tink

Tinlicker

Together Pangea

Tops

T-Pain

Travis Scott

Tripolism

Ty Dolla $ign

Tyla

Underscores

Viagra Boys

Vintage Culture

Vs Self

VTSS

Wisp

XG

Yeat

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Yulia Niko

Zedd

2hollis

4batz

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.