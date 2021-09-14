News

Coco (Feat. Members of Dirty Projectors, Lucius and Pavo Pavo) Share Video for New Song “Come Along” Self-Titled Debut Album Due Out October 29 via First City Artists/Awal

Photography by Stella Hartmann



Coco, a trio consisting of Maia Freedman (Dirty Projectors), Dan Molad (Lucius), and Oliver Hill (Pavo Pavo), have shared a video for their new single titled “Come Along.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut studio album, which will be out on October 29 via First City Artists/Awal. Check out the new video below.

The band states in a press release: “The skeleton of ‘Come Along’ was recorded live, all together, with Oliver on guitar, Maia on drums, and Danny on bass. The underlying chord loop plays throughout as other instruments are weaved in one by one, picking up momentum and rolling forward as everything joins in harmony. The video mimics the song in this way, portraying our individual days-in-the-life with each of us filming one another on handheld camcorders. The day culminates in our first performance together as Coco, at a house show in Oliver’s garage with our friends as backing band. When it all came together we were pleased with the juxtaposition of the comically low fidelity and fast-paced editing, like a homemade action movie. Just as releasing music anonymously felt natural in 2020, it now feels natural to share ourselves and delight in the connection we make with our listeners.”

Last year, Dirty Projectors shared an EP anthology album, 5EPs, via Domino.

