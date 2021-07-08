Courtney Barnett Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rae Street”
Things Take Time, Take Time Due Out November 12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists
Jul 07, 2021
Photography by Mia Mala McDonald
Courtney Barnett has announced a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, and shared its first single, “Rae Street,” via an amusing video where Barnett plays multiple characters. Things Take Time, Take Time is due out November 12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Check out “Rae Street” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as her upcoming North American tour dates.
Barnett’s last album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released back in May 2018 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records. It was our Album of the Week and one our Top 100 Albums of 2018.
Things Take Time, Take Time was written over a two-year period and was recorded in Sydney, Northern NSW, and Melbourne in late 2020/early 2021 with the aid of Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa (who is also Australian and also worked with Kurt Vile, John Grant, Cate Le Bon, The xx, and others). W.A.M. Bleakley directed the “Rae Street” video.
A press release hypes up the album this way: “Things Take Time, Take Time is yet another assured leap forward for Barnett; a breakthrough really, but not in the ways you might expect. This is Barnett at her most creative and adventurous—an exquisite look at Courtney’s private world, and consequently her most beautiful and intimate record to date, with songs dealing unabashedly with love, renewal, healing and self-discovery.”
Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.
Things Take Time, Take Time Tracklist:
1. Rae Street
2. Sunfair Sundown
3. Here’s the Thing
4. Before You Gotta Go
5. Turning Green
6. Take it Day By Day
7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight
8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
9. Splendour
10. Oh the Night
Courtney Barnett North American Tour Dates:
Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine
Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine
Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine
Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange
Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange
Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint
Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange
Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange
Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange
Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin
Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin
Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin
Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir
Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin
Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir
Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir
Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir
Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir
