Daffo Unveils New Single “Quick Fix” Plus 2025 Tour with Blondshell

Photography by Nolan Knight

Brooklyn-based artist Daffo (Gabi Gamberg) has released their emotionally raw and hypnotic new single, “Quick Fix,” exploring the paradox of temporary comforts that ultimately lead to suffering. The track coincides with the announcement of extensive 2025 tour dates alongside Blondshell and Annie DiRusso.

“This song is about the temporary ways in which I comfort myself, habits that ultimately lead to more suffering,” Gamberg explains. “I started the song before I went on my first tour. The first verse, about eating junk and smoking, I squeezed out during a very intense writer’s block. On tour, I quit smoking for my voice. When I came back from tour I still couldn’t write, until one day I started smoking again. That day I was able to finish the song, my slight regression became fuel for the rest of the words.”

The single follows Daffo’s previous release “Absence Makes the Heart Grow,” produced by industry veteran Rob Schnapf, known for his work with Elliott Smith, Beck, and Cat Power.

Fans can catch Daffo at their headline show at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right on June 13th and at Pitchfork Festival Paris on November 7th. The artist recently completed a US tour supporting illuminati hotties and will join Blondshell for select dates in June and Annie DiRusso for performances in May and June across North America and the UK.

TOUR DATES:

May 13 | London, UK - The George Tavern

May 16 | Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

May 30 | South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ^

May 31 | Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB ^

June 2 | Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground ^

June 3 | Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s ^

June 5 | Detroit, MI - El Club ^

June 7 | Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line ^

June 8 | Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium ^

June 10 | St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway ^

June 13 | Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

June 19 | Boston, MA - Royale *

June 20 | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

June 21 | Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

June 24 | Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

June 26 | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

June 27 | Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

June 28 | Nashville, TN - The Basement East *

November 7 | Paris, FR - Pitchfork Festival Paris*

* w/ Blondshell ^ w/ Annie DiRusso

