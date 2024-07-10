News

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Announce Another Collaborative Album and Share New Track “Breath Out” Quiet in a World Full of Noise Due Out on October 4 via Merge

Photography by Clifford Usher

Dawn Richard has teamed up with multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Spencer Zahn for a second collaborative album, Quiet in a World Full of Noise, which is due out on October 4 via Merge. Today, they share its lead single, “Breath Out.” Listen below and below also find Quiet in a World Full of Noise’s tracklist, cover art, and tour dates.

In a press release, Richard had this to say about their new album: “Right now, everyone’s a little bit overwhelmed. I hope that this will be the record that people put on when they need the opportunity for reflection, when they need the stillness in their lives, now more than ever.”

Quiet in a World Full of Noise follows their previous collaborative album, 2022’s Pigments. Which in a press release, Richard states it was “one of the best projects I’ve ever made and the furthest I’ve ever been pushed as an artist.”

Quiet in a World Full of Noise Tracklist:

1. Stains

2. Quiet in a World Full of Noise

3. Traditions

4. Diets

5. Stay

6. Life in Numbers

7. Moments for Stillness

8. The Dancer

9. Breath Out

10. To Remove

11. Ocean Past

12. Try

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Tour Dates:

Thu. July 11 - London, UK @ Colours *

Fri. July 12 - Birmingham, UK @ Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul Festival *

Mon. July 15 - London, UK @ Somerset House *

Sat. July 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Merge 35 Festival

Tue. Oct. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

Wed. Oct. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Thu. Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Sat. Oct. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum

Sun. Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Lula Lounge

Tue. Oct. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

Wed. Oct. 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

Sat. Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Sun. Nov. 3 - Boston, MA @ Institute of Contemporary Art

Sat. Nov. 16 - London, UK @ London Jazz Festival

* Dawn Richard Solo

