Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Announce Another Collaborative Album and Share New Track “Breath Out”
Quiet in a World Full of Noise Due Out on October 4 via Merge
Jul 09, 2024 Photography by Clifford Usher
Dawn Richard has teamed up with multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Spencer Zahn for a second collaborative album, Quiet in a World Full of Noise, which is due out on October 4 via Merge. Today, they share its lead single, “Breath Out.” Listen below and below also find Quiet in a World Full of Noise’s tracklist, cover art, and tour dates.
In a press release, Richard had this to say about their new album: “Right now, everyone’s a little bit overwhelmed. I hope that this will be the record that people put on when they need the opportunity for reflection, when they need the stillness in their lives, now more than ever.”
Quiet in a World Full of Noise follows their previous collaborative album, 2022’s Pigments. Which in a press release, Richard states it was “one of the best projects I’ve ever made and the furthest I’ve ever been pushed as an artist.”
Quiet in a World Full of Noise Tracklist:
1. Stains
2. Quiet in a World Full of Noise
3. Traditions
4. Diets
5. Stay
6. Life in Numbers
7. Moments for Stillness
8. The Dancer
9. Breath Out
10. To Remove
11. Ocean Past
12. Try
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Tour Dates:
Thu. July 11 - London, UK @ Colours *
Fri. July 12 - Birmingham, UK @ Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul Festival *
Mon. July 15 - London, UK @ Somerset House *
Sat. July 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Merge 35 Festival
Tue. Oct. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota
Wed. Oct. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Thu. Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
Sat. Oct. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
Sun. Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Lula Lounge
Tue. Oct. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
Wed. Oct. 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
Sat. Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
Sun. Nov. 3 - Boston, MA @ Institute of Contemporary Art
Sat. Nov. 16 - London, UK @ London Jazz Festival
* Dawn Richard Solo
