DIIV Share Video for New Song “Raining on Your Pillow” Frog in Boiling Water Due Out This Friday via Fantasy

Photography by Coley Brown

DIIV are releasing a new album, Frog in Boiling Water, this Friday via Fantasy. Now they have shared the album’s latest single, “Raining on Your Pillow,” via a music video. Listen below.

The band collectively had this to say about the track in a press release: “‘Raining on Your Pillow’ is a song which brings to mind the shameful past (and present) of American imperialism. Lost in a terrifying landscape, a lone soldier ruminates on the existence of a landscape of his own far removed from conflict. Does it matter if this place is real or not? Is a false sense of hope enough to give our lives meaning in the midst of despair? A looping guitar figure plays underneath a driving rhythm in a cloud of murky atmosphere of analog synths and tape loops. Menacing, doomed, and strangely hopeful.”

Also below is the video for another Frog in Boiling Water track, “Soul Net.” The band originally shared the audio of the song last October exclusively via a strange website of the same name, but more recently they shared a video of the song to YouTube.

Previously the band shared the album’s lead single, “Brown Paper Bag,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Brown Paper Bag” in which the band has a fake performance on Saturday Night Live. The video also features Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit. They also announced some new tour dates. “Everyone Out” was another single from the album

The album’s “Soul Net” and “Frog in Boiling Water” were also shared via mysterious websites created by the band.

DIIV is Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield, Ben Newman, and Zachary Cole Smith. Frog in Boiling Water is the follow-up to Deceiver, which came out in 2019 via Captured Tracks. It’s been five years since that album and DIIV spent four of those making the new record, a process that a press release says almost broke the band as they strived to push their sound. This is also the first album where the band acted as a democracy. “This journey left their relationships with one another fraying, with the many complex dynamics of family, friendship and finances entangled, coupled with suspicions, resentments, bruised egos and anxious questions,” stated the press release announcing the album.

The album’s title was inspired by Daniel Quinn’s 1996 philosophical novel The Story of B. The band collectively explained more about the title in the previous press release: “If you drop a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will of course frantically try to clamber out. But if you place it gently in a pot of tepid water and turn the heat on low, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like one of us in a hot bath, and before long, with a smile on its face, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death.

“We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”

Read our 2016 interview with DIIV.

