 DINNER TIME Debuts New Single “This Feeling Is…” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 3rd, 2021  
Subscribe

DINNER TIME Debuts New Single “This Feeling Is…”

Sophomore LP Halfway Down Out October via the Record Machine.

Sep 03, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


Atlanta indie rock outfit DINNER TIME is sharing their sophomore LP, Halfway Down this fall, following up on their 2019 self-titled debut. Still paying homage to slacker pop, psych rock, and funk grooves, their latest album was also built with more structure in mind. As bassist London Cameron says, “We wanted to create a cohesive experience,” with melodic motifs floating in and out of the tracks, giving a loose structure to the band’s genre fusion.

They’ve already released a handful of new singles this year, most recently with July’s “What’s The Deal,” and today the band is back with their latest release “This Feeling Is…”

“This Feeling Is…”, like much of the upcoming album, grapples with loneliness, with the band searching for meaningful connection一 “Oh please, can anyone hear me? / I’m lost and getting colder, no guarantees.” Yet, the band’s delivery is far from downcast. The band plays with bright, sun-lit guitars, technicolor synth tones, and a slight jazzy interlude, making for a breezy indie pop reverie, all while singer Ian Buford and Andrew Joyce trade heartfelt vocals passages. As Buford explains, “We wanted to focus on that feeling of growing older, and just getting busier and busier and watching friend groups drift apart.”

Check out the song below and watch for Halfway Down, due out this October via the Record Machine.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent