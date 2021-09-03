News

DINNER TIME Debuts New Single “This Feeling Is…” Sophomore LP Halfway Down Out October via the Record Machine.





Atlanta indie rock outfit DINNER TIME is sharing their sophomore LP, Halfway Down this fall, following up on their 2019 self-titled debut. Still paying homage to slacker pop, psych rock, and funk grooves, their latest album was also built with more structure in mind. As bassist London Cameron says, “We wanted to create a cohesive experience,” with melodic motifs floating in and out of the tracks, giving a loose structure to the band’s genre fusion.

They’ve already released a handful of new singles this year, most recently with July’s “What’s The Deal,” and today the band is back with their latest release “This Feeling Is…”

“This Feeling Is…”, like much of the upcoming album, grapples with loneliness, with the band searching for meaningful connection一 “Oh please, can anyone hear me? / I’m lost and getting colder, no guarantees.” Yet, the band’s delivery is far from downcast. The band plays with bright, sun-lit guitars, technicolor synth tones, and a slight jazzy interlude, making for a breezy indie pop reverie, all while singer Ian Buford and Andrew Joyce trade heartfelt vocals passages. As Buford explains, “We wanted to focus on that feeling of growing older, and just getting busier and busier and watching friend groups drift apart.”

Check out the song below and watch for Halfway Down, due out this October via the Record Machine.

