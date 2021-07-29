“Doctor Who” – Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall Leaving the Show in 2022

News

It’s been officially announced that current Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will be leaving the show in 2022. The upcoming 13th season, expected to air this fall on BBC America, will be their last full season, although there will be three more feature-length special episodes in 2022 (New Year’s Day, spring, and fall), with the final one being their swansong. This has long been rumored, not it’s for real. Below are statements from Whittaker and Chibnall, as well as the recently released new trailer for season 13.

Whittaker has made history as the first ever female Doctor. Many other actors to previously play The Doctor, including David Tennant and Matt Smith, also only did it for three seasons. For those not in the know, The Doctor is a time and space traveling alien who regenerates into a new body and personality instead of dying, which is basically a clever way to keep the show going all these decades (since 1963) while keeping it in the same continuity. There is lots of speculation as to who is taking over as the next Doctor, but nothing has been announced yet.

Chibnall had this to say in a statement: “Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys.

“Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humor. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor—so I’m not going to!

“For me, leading this exceptional team has been unrivalled creative fun, and one of the great joys of my career. I’m so proud of the people we’ve worked with and the stories we’ve told. To finish our time on the show with an additional Special, after the pandemic changed and challenged our production plans, is a lovely bonus. It’s great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor’s story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

“I wish our successors—whoever the BBC and BBC Studios choose as much fun as we’ve had. They’re in for a treat!”

Whittaker had this to say: “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama says: “Over the last four years Chris and Jodie have made Doctor Who history and their time on the show is indelibly marked on our memories. From Rosa Parks to Ascension of the Cybermen, Chris and Jodie have given Doctor Who some of its most life-affirming and tear-jerking moments to date and we are beyond excited to see what they have in store for us in the new series this Autumn. Jodie’s final adventure to mark the BBC’s Centenary in 2022 is set to be a Doctor Who Special to remember. I’d like to thank them both for their incredible work on the show”

