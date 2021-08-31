News

All





Duran Duran Share New Song “ANNIVERSARY” FUTURE PAST Due Out October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG





Duran Duran are releasing a new album, FUTURE PAST, on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG. Now they have shared another song from it, “ANNIVERSARY.” Listen below.

Bassist and founder member John Taylor had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘ANNIVERSARY’ is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way.



“After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today!



“It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.”

Previously Duran Duran shared the album’s first single, “INVISIBLE,” via a video for the song. Then they shared “MORE JOY!,” which featured Japan’s CHAI.

FUTURE PAST features production work from Erol Alkan, Giorgio Moroder, and Mark Ronson. The album also features Blur’s Graham Coxon on guitar, Mike Garson (David Bowie’s former pianist), and guest vocals from Lykke Li.

Alkan produced “INVISIBLE,” which was mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. An Artificial Intelligence called Huxley created the song’s video.

Duran Duran features Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor.

Le Bon had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “When we first went into the studio in late 2018, I was trying to persuade the guys that all we needed to do was write two or three tracks for an EP. Four days later, with the nucleus of 25 plus strong songs in the can, that all deserved development, I realized we’d be in it for the long haul, but that was before COVID. So here we are in 2021 with our 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST straining at the leash. Music by Duran Duran with Graham Coxon, Lykke Li, Mike Garson, Erol Alkan, Mark Ronson, Giorgio Moroder (for God’s sake!). I’m not saying it’s epic, but well ... yes I am. We open with the song ‘INVISIBLE,’ which began as a story about a one-sided relationship but grew into something much bigger, because ‘a voiceless crowd isn’t backing down.’ John and Roger’s rhythm track is mountainous; Nick’s melodies twist and soar; Graham’s guitar is a knife. It feels exactly right for right now.”

The last album from the ’80s English New Wave legends was 2015’s Paper Gods.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.