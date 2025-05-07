 Durry Release New Single, “idk i just work here”, | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 7th, 2025  
Durry Release New Single, “idk i just work here”,

Ahead of Upcoming Album This Movie Sucks

May 07, 2025 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press

Brother-sister indie rock duo Durry have unveiled their latest single, “idk i just work here”, the second track lifted from their forthcoming album This Movie Sucks, out June 27 via Thirty Tigers. The song arrives alongside a punchy, animated music video.

“This is the minimum wage anthem,” says Austin Durry of the single. “It’s super fun, fast-paced, and quirky. All based around the classic scapegoat phrase, ‘I don’t know I just work here’.” He adds that the lyrics were inspired by a recent period of financial uncertainty, recalling “mind-numbing hours doing something I couldn’t care less about.”

Composed of siblings Austin and Taryn Durry, the band are known for their wry, self-aware lyricism and have steadily built a cult following since their breakout hit “Who’s Laughing Now” went viral on TikTok, amassing over six million streams. Their debut album Suburban Legend charted at No. 4 on the Alternative New Artist Chart.

Produced by Phil Odom (Code Orange, Turnover, Say Anything), This Movie Sucks spans punk, folk, and early-2000s rock nostalgia. Tracks like “Bully” and “Start a Band” lean into heavier punk influences, while “The Long Goodbye” and “Slug Bug” show off a softer, folksier side. Lyrically, the album tackles everything from internet toxicity to long-term grief and the bittersweetness of memory.

Durry will hit the road later this year on a 24-date headline US tour, kicking off in their hometown of Minneapolis, MN on September 12 at First Avenue. They’ll also stop by London and Berlin for in-store Q&As and acoustic sets, following their sold-out 2024 show at The Garage.



This Movie Sucks Track Listing

  1. Bully
  2. Monopoly Money
  3. This Movie Sucks
  4. Porcupine
  5. More Dumb
  6. Start a Band
  7. Wannabe
  8. Polaroid
  9. idk i just work here
  10. Good Grief
  11. The Long Goodbye
  12. Slug Bug
