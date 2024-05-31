Emerging Welsh singer Megan Wyn Releases New Single
“Waiting For A Reason” is out now
May 31, 2024 Photography by Sam Crowston
Welsh singer-songwriter Megan Wyn has released her latest single, the powerful ‘Waiting For A Reason’, characterized by its scornful self-reflective tone and soaring chorus
Over the past year, Wyn has been steadily building a dedicated fanbase across the UK, thanks to a repertoire of songs that belie her youthful age.
Her earlier releases, including ‘You Don’t Get It’, ‘Familiar Faces’, and ‘Are You Bored Yet?’, have resonated with the UK music community, drawing attention from both fans and industry insiders. In the last 12 months, Wyn has played to packed crowds at major UK festivals such as Twisterella, Beyond the Music, Stockton Calling, Liverpool Sound City, and Focus Wales. She has also performed sold-out shows in Manchester, Liverpool, and London.
Wyn has shared the stage with indie favorites, both past and present, including Swim Deep, Little Comets, Sundara Karma, Andrew Cushin, and The K’s, performing at sold-out venues across the UK.
On Tour
01.06 - Gothenburg - Viva Summer
07.07 - Cheshire - Britfest
19.07 - Deadwax - Birmingham (What’s Happening Weekender)
20.07 - Glastonbury - Godney Gathering
27.07 - Preston- Rock AM River Festival
02.08 - Derby - Y Not? Festival
04.08 - Kendal Calling
30.08—Llandudno - Pine Festival
06/07.09 - Bridlington Spa - By The Sea
20.09 - Manchester - Deaf Institute
23.09.2024 - Newcastle - Three Tanners Bank
24.09.2024 - Sheffield - Sidney & Matilda
25.09.2024 - Birmingham - Dead Wax
26.09.2024 - London - The Grace
