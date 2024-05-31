News

Emerging Welsh singer Megan Wyn Releases New Single “Waiting For A Reason” is out now

Photography by Sam Crowston

Welsh singer-songwriter Megan Wyn has released her latest single, the powerful ‘Waiting For A Reason’, characterized by its scornful self-reflective tone and soaring chorus

Over the past year, Wyn has been steadily building a dedicated fanbase across the UK, thanks to a repertoire of songs that belie her youthful age.

Her earlier releases, including ‘You Don’t Get It’, ‘Familiar Faces’, and ‘Are You Bored Yet?’, have resonated with the UK music community, drawing attention from both fans and industry insiders. In the last 12 months, Wyn has played to packed crowds at major UK festivals such as Twisterella, Beyond the Music, Stockton Calling, Liverpool Sound City, and Focus Wales. She has also performed sold-out shows in Manchester, Liverpool, and London.

Wyn has shared the stage with indie favorites, both past and present, including Swim Deep, Little Comets, Sundara Karma, Andrew Cushin, and The K’s, performing at sold-out venues across the UK.







On Tour

01.06 - Gothenburg - Viva Summer

07.07 - Cheshire - Britfest

19.07 - Deadwax - Birmingham (What’s Happening Weekender)

20.07 - Glastonbury - Godney Gathering

27.07 - Preston- Rock AM River Festival

02.08 - Derby - Y Not? Festival

04.08 - Kendal Calling

30.08—Llandudno - Pine Festival

06/07.09 - Bridlington Spa - By The Sea

20.09 - Manchester - Deaf Institute

23.09.2024 - Newcastle - Three Tanners Bank

24.09.2024 - Sheffield - Sidney & Matilda

25.09.2024 - Birmingham - Dead Wax

26.09.2024 - London - The Grace

