Font Share New Single “Natalie’s Song” Strange Burden Out July 12 via Acrophase Records

Photography by Rosie Clements

New Austin five-piece Font are releasing their debut album, Strange Burden, on July 12 via Acrophase Records. Now they have shared its latest single, album closer “Natalie’s Song.” Watch the lyric video below.

Previously Font shared the album’s lead single, “Hey Kekulé,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Font is Thom Waddill (guitar/synth/vocals), Jack Owens (drums), Anthony Laurence (guitar/synth/sampler), Logan Wagner (percussion/sampler), and Roman Parnell (bass/synth).

Font Tour Dates:

Tue. July 9 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Wed. July 10 - Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room %

Thu. July 11 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch %

Fri. July 12 - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes %

Sat. July 13 - Somerville, MA @ Warehouse XI %

Sun. July 14 - New York, NY @ Union Pool %

Mon. July 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA %

Tue. July 16 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong %

Wed. Jul 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall%

Thu. July 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

Sun. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (Pitchfork Aftershow) %

Fri. Aug. 9 - Austin, TX @ Parish (Album Release Show)

Sat. Nov. 9 - London, UK @ EaRTH (Pitchfork London)

% with Lifeguard

