Font Share New Single “Natalie’s Song”
Strange Burden Out July 12 via Acrophase Records
Jun 12, 2024 Photography by Rosie Clements
New Austin five-piece Font are releasing their debut album, Strange Burden, on July 12 via Acrophase Records. Now they have shared its latest single, album closer “Natalie’s Song.” Watch the lyric video below.
Previously Font shared the album’s lead single, “Hey Kekulé,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.
Font is Thom Waddill (guitar/synth/vocals), Jack Owens (drums), Anthony Laurence (guitar/synth/sampler), Logan Wagner (percussion/sampler), and Roman Parnell (bass/synth).
Font Tour Dates:
Tue. July 9 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Wed. July 10 - Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room %
Thu. July 11 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch %
Fri. July 12 - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes %
Sat. July 13 - Somerville, MA @ Warehouse XI %
Sun. July 14 - New York, NY @ Union Pool %
Mon. July 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA %
Tue. July 16 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong %
Wed. Jul 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall%
Thu. July 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %
Sun. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (Pitchfork Aftershow) %
Fri. Aug. 9 - Austin, TX @ Parish (Album Release Show)
Sat. Nov. 9 - London, UK @ EaRTH (Pitchfork London)
% with Lifeguard
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Font Share New Single “Natalie’s Song” (News) —
- GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith Share Video for New Song “Dud” (News) —
- SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “LET THE VIRGIN DRIVE” (News) —
- Hinds Share Video for Their First Spanish Language Single “En Forma” (News) —
- Toro y Moi Announces New Album Feat. Benjamin Gibbard, Shares Video for New Song “Tuesday” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.