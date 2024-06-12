 Font Share New Single “Natalie’s Song” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 12th, 2024  
Font Share New Single “Natalie’s Song”

Strange Burden Out July 12 via Acrophase Records

Jun 12, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Rosie Clements


New Austin five-piece Font are releasing their debut album, Strange Burden, on July 12 via Acrophase Records. Now they have shared its latest single, album closer “Natalie’s Song.” Watch the lyric video below.

Previously Font shared the album’s lead single, “Hey Kekulé,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Font is Thom Waddill (guitar/synth/vocals), Jack Owens (drums), Anthony Laurence (guitar/synth/sampler), Logan Wagner (percussion/sampler), and Roman Parnell (bass/synth).

Font Tour Dates:
Tue. July 9 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Wed. July 10 - Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room %
Thu. July 11 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch %
Fri. July 12 - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes %
Sat. July 13 - Somerville, MA @ Warehouse XI %
Sun. July 14 - New York, NY @ Union Pool %
Mon. July 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA %
Tue. July 16 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong %
Wed. Jul 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall%
Thu. July 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %
Sun. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (Pitchfork Aftershow) %
Fri. Aug. 9 - Austin, TX @ Parish (Album Release Show)
Sat. Nov. 9 - London, UK @ EaRTH (Pitchfork London)
% with Lifeguard

