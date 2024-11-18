News

All





Franz Ferdinand Share Video for New Song “Night or Day” The Human Fear Due Out January 10, 2025 via Domino

Franz Ferdinand are releasing a new album, The Human Fear, on January 10, 2025, on Domino. Now they have shared its second single, “Night or Day,” via a music video. They have also announced some North American tour dates. Watch the video below, followed by the tour dates.

The band’s Alex Kapranos had this to say about the song in a press release: “Life may never be easy, but damn, we’ll make sure we live it up night or day. Night into day. We collaborated with the hugely talented Rianne White to capture the Drama-Noir of the environment where we recorded this and the rest of the LP. She has a sensitivity and energy which exploded into that space, giving a glimpse of the world where we made the music. Storm shake the room and boom… the dark heart of Scotland beats strong. Filmed entirely on location at AYR Studios.”

The video’s director Rianne White adds: “This song emulates the turbulent, transcendent immensity of feelings that live and breathe within four walls. Born with Franz Ferdinand in their Scottish studio, where they recorded this beauty, ‘Night or Day’ was a powerful meeting of visual and sound, all caught in the eye of 16mm black and white film. These are the storms we dance in!”

Previously the band shared The Human Fear’s first single, “Audacious,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Kapranos had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “Making this record was one of the most life-affirming experiences I’ve had, but it’s called The Human Fear. Fear reminds you that you’re alive. I think we all are addicted in some way to the buzz it can give us. How we respond to it shows how we are human. So here’s a bunch of songs searching for the thrill of being human via fears. Not that you’d necessarily notice on first listen.”

Franz Ferdinand Tour Dates:

UK/EU:

February 14, 2025 – Aula Magna – LISBON (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2025 – Sala Pelican – A CORUNA (SOLD OUT)

February 17, 2025 – La Riviera – MADRID (SOLD OUT)

February 18, 2025 – Razzmatazz – BARCELONA (SOLD OUT)

February 20, 2025 – Fabrique – MILAN (SOLD OUT)

February 21, 2025 – X-Tra – ZURICH

February 22, 2025 – Muffathalle – MUNICH (SOLD OUT)

February 24, 2025 – Huxleys Neue Welt – BERLIN (SOLD OUT)

February 25, 2025 – Progresja – WARSAW

February 27, 2025 – La Cigale – PARIS (SOLD OUT)

February 28, 2025 – Die Kantine – COLOGNE (SOLD OUT)

March 1, 2025 – De Roma – ANTWERP (SOLD OUT)

March 3, 2025 – Paradiso – AMSTERDAM (SOLD OUT)

March 5, 2025 – Shepherds Bush Empire – LONDON

March 7, 2025 – Barrowlands – GLASGOW (SOLD OUT)



North America:

March 24, 2025 – Showbox Sodo – SEATTLE, WA

March 25, 2025 – Commodore – VANCOUVER, BC (SOLD OUT)

March 28, 2025 – Warfield – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

March 31, 2025 – Complex - The Grand – SALT LAKE CITY, UT

April 3, 2025 – Midland – KANSAS CITY, MO

April 4, 2025 – The Fillmore – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

April 7, 2025 – Anthem – WASHINGTON, D.C.

April 8, 2025 – The Fillmore – PHILADELPHIA, PA

April 10, 2025 – Brooklyn Paramount – BROOKLYN, NY

April 12, 2025 – Orpheum – BOSTON, MA

April 14, 2025 – M Telus – MONTREAL, QB

April 15, 2025 – History – TORONTO, ON

You can read an interview with Alex Kapranos in our latest print edition (Issue 73) where we examine the history of the British label Domino. Details here.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.