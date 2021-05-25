News

Giant Rooks Debuts “All We Are” (Rookery Live Tape) Rookery Live Tapes Out June 18th





German alt rock outfit Giant Rooks made their long-awaited debut in 2020 with their first full-length album Rookery. The band already had built hype in their native Germany on the back of three promising EPs, but they’ve earned even greater praise for their electric live shows. Of course, the pandemic ruined any chances of touring for Rookery so, like many other bands, they’ve taken their live show online, recording homely stripped-down versions of the songs off of Rookery.

The latest of these Rookery Live Tapes has just released with “All We Are.”

“All We Are” shows off the band’s in its stripped-back form, drawing the original’s percussive electronic beats back into a subdued piano performance. The band’s expressive delivery and gentle lyricism emerge as the focal point of the song as Giant Rooks trade driving instrumentals, powerhouse production, and expansive indie soundscapes for plaintive vulnerability. It’s a different side to the band but one that is no less emotive.

Check out the video below and watch for the Rookery Live Tapes, out June 18th.

Giant Rooks also has announced rescheduled North American dates supporting Milky Chance. Check them out below.

Tour Dates:

18-Nov Missoula, MT The Wilma

19-Nov Boise, ID Knitting Factory

20-Nov Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

22-Nov Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theater

23-Nov Calgary, AB The Grey Eagle Event Centre

25-Nov Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

26-Nov Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

27-Nov Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

28-Nov Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

30-Nov Boston, MA House of Blues Boston

1-Dec Toronto, ON Rebel

2-Dec Montreal, QC MTelus

4-Dec Raleigh, NC The Ritz

5-Dec Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

6-Dec Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

7-Dec Orlando, FL House of Blues

8-Dec Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

10-Dec Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

11-Dec Dallas, TX House of Blues

13-Dec Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

14-Dec Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

16-Dec Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

17-Dec Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

19-Dec Denver, CO Mission Ballroom