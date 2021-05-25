Giant Rooks Debuts “All We Are” (Rookery Live Tape)
Rookery Live Tapes Out June 18th
German alt rock outfit Giant Rooks made their long-awaited debut in 2020 with their first full-length album Rookery. The band already had built hype in their native Germany on the back of three promising EPs, but they’ve earned even greater praise for their electric live shows. Of course, the pandemic ruined any chances of touring for Rookery so, like many other bands, they’ve taken their live show online, recording homely stripped-down versions of the songs off of Rookery.
The latest of these Rookery Live Tapes has just released with “All We Are.”
“All We Are” shows off the band’s in its stripped-back form, drawing the original’s percussive electronic beats back into a subdued piano performance. The band’s expressive delivery and gentle lyricism emerge as the focal point of the song as Giant Rooks trade driving instrumentals, powerhouse production, and expansive indie soundscapes for plaintive vulnerability. It’s a different side to the band but one that is no less emotive.
Check out the video below and watch for the Rookery Live Tapes, out June 18th.
Giant Rooks also has announced rescheduled North American dates supporting Milky Chance. Check them out below.
Tour Dates:
18-Nov Missoula, MT The Wilma
19-Nov Boise, ID Knitting Factory
20-Nov Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
22-Nov Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theater
23-Nov Calgary, AB The Grey Eagle Event Centre
25-Nov Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre
26-Nov Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
27-Nov Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
28-Nov Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
30-Nov Boston, MA House of Blues Boston
1-Dec Toronto, ON Rebel
2-Dec Montreal, QC MTelus
4-Dec Raleigh, NC The Ritz
5-Dec Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
6-Dec Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
7-Dec Orlando, FL House of Blues
8-Dec Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
10-Dec Houston, TX House of Blues Houston
11-Dec Dallas, TX House of Blues
13-Dec Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
14-Dec Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
16-Dec Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
17-Dec Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
19-Dec Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
