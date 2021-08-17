News

GOODLUCKRY Releases Two-Song Debut, "Bleeding Hearts" and "No Call No Show" Out Now Via Counter Intuitive Records

Photography by Lil Bee Photography



GOODLUCKRY is the new solo project from Mover Shaker’s Ryan Shea. Two years after Mover Shaker’s last full-length effort, 2019’s Another Truck Stop, Shea is now newly signed to Counter Intuitive Records. They’ve also shared their two-song debut single, “Bleeding Hearts” and “No Call No Show.”

Both songs hit a similar vibe, mixing intimate washes of synths and explosive instrumental heights. The opening twinkling tones of “Bleeding Hearts” hint toward a more subdued bedroom pop arrangement, but visceral drumming and distorted bursts of guitar quickly push the track into glittering, starry-eyed indie rock. The lyrics perfectly capture that shining optimistic core to the track一“Maybe its the way you light up a room/Yeah, I’ve got a feeling about you/Two bleeding hearts with nothing to lose/Yeah, I’ve got a feeling about you”

As Shea explains, “This song was heavily inspired by starting a new romantic relationship, my partner and I had just started living together and things were better than I ever could have imagined. When times were feeling dark they always shined through like a bright light and pulled me out of my head.”

Meanwhile, “No Call No Show” has a bit more of a jangly alt rock feel, bolstered by some eminently catchy synth leads. Between the two, “No Call No Show” sees Shea dive deeper into bombast, with massive hooks and soaring, anthemic vocals. Even so, both tracks are quintessential DIY excellence, nailing the balance between charming intimacy and ear-catching pop sensibilities.

Check out both singles below and watch for more from GOODLUCKRY coming soon.

