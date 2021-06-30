News

Grady and lovelytheband Team Up For New Single “The Idea Of You” Out Now Via tmwrk Records

Photography by Sam Dameshek



Rising Gen Z bedroom pop artist Grady has teamed with indie pop band lovelytheband for a new collaborative single. The single comes quickly on the heels of Grady’s first single of 2021, “All In,” and his debut 2020 record, a place we can always go. Like the previous single, the new collaborative track sees Grady going personal, pouring his heart out about the exciting and messy early days of young love.

This time around though, Grady gets an assist from lovelytheband, with their styles meshing seamlessly into lushly produced alt pop replete with genuine charm and easygoing hooks. After the frenetic and offbeat rock of “All In” Grady goes in a different direction, now with the object of his affection rebuffing his advances. They croon on the chorus, “You said that I love the idea of you/More than I love you, baby/But my head feels warm when you’re on my mind/Tan lines in the fall, the color is fading.” Together Grady and lovelytheband capture the heady feeling of being stupidly and sincerely in love.

Grady says of the track, “I wrote it after telling a girl I had a shaky history with that I still loved her. She said, ‘I think you love the idea of me’ but even if that was the case, just thinking of her made me feel fuzzy and that was enough. When I played it for [lovelytheband’s Mitchy Collins] he said he wanted to hop on and it was a wrap.”

“Grady is a good friend and talented songwriter, Collins says.” He played me the song as it was in the works and I connected with the hook lyric instantly. I wanted to jump on and add my perspective to it. I’m proud of how it all came together.”

Check out the song below, out now via tmwrk Records.

