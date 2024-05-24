News

Halima Shares New EP “EXU” - Stream It Here Watch the Accompanying Video for “Don’t” Below via drink sum wtr

Photography by Ana Koblish

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Halima makes makes music with an expansive blend of genres and a spiritualist and naturalist bent, first debuting with her 2021 EP XYZ. Today, she is returning with her sophomore EP, EXU, out via drink sum wtr. Accompanying the EP, she is also sharing a new visualizer of one of the record’s highlights, “Don’t.”

Speaking on “Don’t,” Halima says, “Those thoughts that cause limiting beliefs are not my own. They are someone else’s. I’m searching for ‘real endless life.’ The infinity that I know truly exists. Not this world of limits, oppressive structures and stereotypes. This song is about discovering the true essence of life and love. And how both are infinite. That is essentially the core concept of the EP. Exu is guiding me through that discovery. ‘Don’t’ (maybe for that reason) was the hardest track to record.”

Through the rest of EXU Halima nods towards soul, UK garage, and R&B, incorporating signifiers from a host of other genres, but never quite marrying herself to any of them. She describes the record as “Analog sounds reimagined in a modern context.” Halima and her co-producer Ben Shirken worked within in the mechanized whirr of synthesizers, drum machines, and programmed beats, but also contrast those textures with the warm lull of Halima’s vocals and silken harmonies. The resulting tracks play with skittering grooves (“Ways”), propulsive club rhythyms (“Overdue”), and startingly minimalist beats (“Samantha”).

Meanwhile, the title and concept of the project come from Halima’s Nigerian heritage, referencing Exu, the Yoruba deity of “crossroads.” As she describes, the record’s title represents “Literally everything. The idea of infinity. The project gave me permission to let go of limiting beliefs. And signifies a lot of stripping of self, ego death and doubts about the world and my identity. I think I needed that excavation.”

She continues, saying “The spirit of EXU is definitely still with me. I’d like to think that I am honouring them in some way with this project but truth be told they wouldn’t really care. They are strictly interested in rounding you as a person and are not concerned with anyone who is honouring, praising or idolizing them. I like that.”

Check out the EP and visualizer below, out everywhere now via drink sum wtr.

