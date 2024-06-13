Hamish Hawk Shares Video for New Song “Nancy Dearest”
A Firmer Hand Due Out August 16 via Fierce Panda
Jun 13, 2024 Photography by Simon Murphy
Scottish musician Hamish Hawk is releasing a new album, A Firmer Hand, on August 16 via Fierce Panda. Now he has shared its second single, “Nancy Dearest,” via a music video. Watch it below.
Hawk had this to say about the song in a press release: “Many of the songs on A Firmer Hand are marked by the presence of another: a lover, an authority figure, an enemy, or a confidante. ‘Nancy Dearest’ is defined instead by an absence. On the one hand, it’s a bitterly defiant song, an ego trip, a narcissistic flight of fancy. On the other, it’s a song about sheer loneliness, isolation, and ultimate loss. Either way, it’s a cry for help.
“We all tell ourselves stories about who we are and who we are not. On occasion something will cause our visions of ourselves to short-circuit. In ‘Nancy Dearest,’ our hero is spiralling. ‘I’ve seen the well of emptiness and I have had my fill’... Tell me about it, stud.”
Previously Hawk shared the album’s first single, “Big Cat Tattoos,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.
A Firmer Hand is the follow-up to 2023’s Angel Numbers.
Hawk had this to say about the album: “Writing this album, I opened up my closet, and a skeleton came out. The thing that links all of the songs is a sense of the unsaid, whether out of guilt, shame, repression, embarrassment, coyness, whatever it might have been. I realized: I am going to say these things, and not all of them are going to make me look good. The album made so many demands, and I just gave myself over to it.
“Once I’d given myself over to the idea, I thought, I have to stick to this. I can’t hide anything from it. I can’t clean it all up for consumption. It felt uncomfortable for me – and that’s exactly how it should feel. That’s a really strong position.”
Read our 2022 interview with Hamish Hawk.
Read our review of Angel Numbers.
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Tomer Capone on the Playing Frenchie in “The Boys” (Interview) —
- Hayden Thorpe Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “They” (News) —
- Premiere: Gooseberry Shares New Single “Dying To Meet You” (News) —
- Washed Out Shares Solar Eclipse Live Performance Video for New Song “Waking Up” (News) —
- Hamish Hawk Shares Video for New Song “Nancy Dearest” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.