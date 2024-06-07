News

HAPPY LANDING Share New Single “My, My, My” New Album Golden Out July 12th

HAPPY LANDING are a rising Mississippi-based folk outfit. Since their 2020 debut EP, Just Kids At Heart, the band have continued with a steady string of new releases, including their 2022 self-titled EP and last year’s EP, Up All Night. Those records saw the band landing on an upbeat and heartfelt style of Americana, updating the rootsy side of their sound with an electric undercurrent pulled from punk, indie, and folk rock.

Later this summer, the band are set to return with their debut full-length album, Golden. The band have already shared the record’s lead single, “Let Me Out,” and their follow-up, “Lose The Gun,” and today they’re back with their latest track, “My, My, My.”

With “My, My, My,” the band delivers a sweet and understated closer for the record, toning down the studio polish and letting the band’s easygoing chemistry shine through. Honeyed vocal harmonies interlace with a golden-hued blend of guitar, banjo, bass, fiddle, tambourine, and fiddle, while lead vocalist Matty Hendley glides above, sounding both plaintive and carefree. The lyrics find Hendley inviting a lover to dance by campfire light and the band captures that same homespun charm, leaving the track feeling like a spontaneous backyard sing-along.

As the band explains, “My, My, My’ was another one of those songs that just came out naturally. It was written while sitting on the back porch of the studio, listening to the crickets and cicadas chirp, watching the sunset above our heads. It made me think, you know, as hard as life is sometimes, it’s moments like these that make me wish we could live forever.

We hope this song helps you slow down and live in the moment, find that moment of peace and stillness. There’s a beautiful world out there. “

Check out the song below. Golden is out everywhere on July 12th. Pre-save the album here. The band are also hitting the road this summer. Check out their tour date below.

Tour Dates

*w/Arts Fishing Club

June 7 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Co.

June 13 – Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

June 20 – Hamilton, OH – Riversedge Amphitheater

June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

July 21 – Nantucket, MA – The Gaslight

July 25-27 – Floyd, Virginia – FloydFest

August 1 – Appleton, WI – Mile of Music

August 2 – Cedarburg, WI – Summer Sounds at Cedar Creek Park

August 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 3- Chicago, IL – Lolla Afterparty (Supporting Wilderado)

September 9 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

September 6 – Charlotte, NC – Amos Southends*

September 12- Nashville, TN – The Basement East*

September 13 – Stovall, MS – Mighty Roots Festival

September 18 – Mobile, AL – Callaghan

September 19 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea Live

September 21 – Lafayette, LA – NOMAD Music Festival

October 17 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (Indoors)*

October 18 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada*

October 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head*

October 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge*

October 24 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar*

October 25 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room*

October 26 – Los Angeles, CA- Venice West*

October 27 -San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar*

October 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kiby Court*

November 1 – Fort Collins, CO – The Coast*

November 2 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake*

November 7 – St. Louis, MO – Atomic*

November 8 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry*

November 10 – Appleton, WI – Appleton Beer Factory

November 13- Charlottesville, VA – The Southern*

November 14 – Washington, DC – Pearl Street Warehouse*

November 15 – Philadelphia, PA – King Fu Necktie*

November 16 – New York, NY – Knitting Factory*

November 17 – Boston, MA – The Rockwell*

November 20 -Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café*

November 21 -Columbus, OH – The Basement *

November 22- Lexington, KY – The Burl*