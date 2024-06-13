HEALTH and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES Collaborate on New Track “ASHAMED”
Single Out Now on Loma Vista
Jun 13, 2024 Photography by Mynxii White (HEALTH) and Scarlett Casciello (Lauren Mayvberry)
In collaboration with Lauren Mayberry, HEALTH has shared the new track, “Ashamed,” which is a reworking of a song from their latest album, RAT WARS (released last December). Find “ASHAMED” and HEALTH’s upcoming tour dates below.
Mayberry, Scottish singer of CHVRCHES, has been releasing some solo singles. “Change Shapes” was released in March. It followed last October’s “Shame” (one of our Songs of the Week), and her debut solo single, “Are You Awake?,” which was released in September and was also one of our Songs of the Week.
HEALTH 2024 Tour Dates:
06/14 - Leicestershire, UK - Download Festival XX1
06/17 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Park (w/ Bring Me The Horizon)
06/19 - Nancy, FR - L’autre Canal *
06/20 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Festival
06/21 - Bucharest, RO - Club Quantic *
06/22 - Sofia, BU - Maimurnanika *
06/23 - Ferropolis, GER - Full Force Festival
06/25 - Istanbul, TR - Hall Besiktas *
06/26 - Athens, GE - Temple *
06/28 - Oslo, NO - Tons of Rock 2024
06/29 - Helsinki, FI - Tuska Festival
7/31 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House *^~
08/01 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts *^~
08/02 - Melbourne, AUS - Northcote Theatre *^~
08/03 - Sydney, AUS - Manning Bar *^~
08/04 - Brisbane, AUS - Brightside Outdoors *^~
09/21 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
09/28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life festival
10/11 - Nijmegen, NL - Soulcrusher *+#
10/12 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg *+#
10/13 - Cologne, DE - Stollwerck *+#
10/18 - Dublin, IR - Opium *+#
10/22 - Paris, FR - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge *+#
10/23 - Winterthur, CH - Gaswerk *+#
10/24 - Munchen, DE - Backstage Halle *+#
10/25 - Vienna, AT - Szene *+#
10/27 - Prague, CZ - Fuchs2 *+#
10/28 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja *+#
10/29 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz *+#
10/30 - Berlin, DE - Hole 44 *+#
* Headline Club Show
^ Zheani
~ Joshua Wells & Karina Utomo
+ Gost
# Zetra
