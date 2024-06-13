News

HEALTH and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES Collaborate on New Track “ASHAMED” Single Out Now on Loma Vista

Photography by Mynxii White (HEALTH) and Scarlett Casciello (Lauren Mayvberry)

In collaboration with Lauren Mayberry, HEALTH has shared the new track, “Ashamed,” which is a reworking of a song from their latest album, RAT WARS (released last December). Find “ASHAMED” and HEALTH’s upcoming tour dates below.

Mayberry, Scottish singer of CHVRCHES, has been releasing some solo singles. “Change Shapes” was released in March. It followed last October’s “Shame” (one of our Songs of the Week), and her debut solo single, “Are You Awake?,” which was released in September and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

HEALTH 2024 Tour Dates:

06/14 - Leicestershire, UK - Download Festival XX1

06/17 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Park (w/ Bring Me The Horizon)

06/19 - Nancy, FR - L’autre Canal *

06/20 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Festival

06/21 - Bucharest, RO - Club Quantic *

06/22 - Sofia, BU - Maimurnanika *

06/23 - Ferropolis, GER - Full Force Festival

06/25 - Istanbul, TR - Hall Besiktas *

06/26 - Athens, GE - Temple *

06/28 - Oslo, NO - Tons of Rock 2024

06/29 - Helsinki, FI - Tuska Festival

7/31 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House *^~

08/01 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts *^~

08/02 - Melbourne, AUS - Northcote Theatre *^~

08/03 - Sydney, AUS - Manning Bar *^~

08/04 - Brisbane, AUS - Brightside Outdoors *^~

09/21 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

09/28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life festival

10/11 - Nijmegen, NL - Soulcrusher *+#

10/12 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg *+#

10/13 - Cologne, DE - Stollwerck *+#

10/18 - Dublin, IR - Opium *+#

10/22 - Paris, FR - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge *+#

10/23 - Winterthur, CH - Gaswerk *+#

10/24 - Munchen, DE - Backstage Halle *+#

10/25 - Vienna, AT - Szene *+#

10/27 - Prague, CZ - Fuchs2 *+#

10/28 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja *+#

10/29 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz *+#

10/30 - Berlin, DE - Hole 44 *+#

* Headline Club Show

^ Zheani

~ Joshua Wells & Karina Utomo

+ Gost

# Zetra

