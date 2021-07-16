News

All





Hovvdy Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “True Love” True Love Due Out October 1 via Grand Jury

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have announced a new album, True Love, and shared its first single, its title track, via a video for it. True Love is due out October 1 via Grand Jury, their first album for the label. Check out the “True Love” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as their upcoming tour dates.

Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) produced True Love, which was recorded at his studio in Los Angeles throughout 2020. The band’s last album was 2019’s Heavy Lifter.

Martin had this to say about the new single in a press release: “For each Hovvdy record there’s always been a song that kinda shocks my system, kinda jolts me into a brand new and inspired place. This was definitely that song for me. I remember writing it and feeling a rush of excitement—crying a lot honestly. It feels so good to express love and appreciation when you really fucking mean it. But it’s hard to feel worthy of love, of something so rare, and all we can do is try to measure up—that’s what that last part is all about.”

The duo collectively had this to say about the album: “This collection of songs feels to us like a return to form, writing and recording songs for ourselves and loved ones. Spending less energy consumed with how people may respond freed us up to put our efforts into creating an honest, heartfelt album that spans a range of sonic landscapes, yet feels like a singular breath.”

True Love Tracklist:

1. Sometimes

2. True Love

3. Lake June

4. GSM

5. Around Again

6. Hope

7. Joy

8. One Bottle

9. Blindsided

10. Hue

11. Junior Day League

12. I Never Wanna Make You Sad

Hovvdy Tour Dates:

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Indoor

10/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.