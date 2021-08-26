 IDLES Share Video for New Cover of Metallica’s “The God That Failed” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 26th, 2021  
IDLES Share Video for New Cover of Metallica’s “The God That Failed”

The Metallica Blacklist Due Out September 10 via Blackened Recordings

Aug 26, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tom Ham
IDLES have shared a video for their cover of Metallica’s 1991 song “The God That Failed.” It is the latest cover to be released from the upcoming Metallica album project The Metallica Blacklist, which will feature 53 different artists covering songs from the band’s self-titled Black Album, and is due out on September 10 via Blackened Recordings. IDLES’ cover was produced by lead guitarist Mark Bowen. Watch the Aaron Hymes-directed video below.

Already released tracks from The Metallica Blacklist feature covers from artists Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, and St. Vincent, among others. A Rina Sawayama cover of “Enter Sandman” was also shared today.

IDLES’ most recent album, Ultra Mono, came out last year on Partisan, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.


