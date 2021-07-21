News

Indigo De Souza Shares Video for New Song “Hold U” Any Shape You Take Due Out August 27 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Charlie Boss



North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza is releasing a new album, Any Shape You Take, on August 27 via Saddle Creek. Now she has shared its second single, the upbeat ode to community and free expression, “Hold U,” via a video for it. Honey Simone and Garnet Fisher directed the clip, which starts with De Souza and friends getting ready and ends with a queer dance party. Watch it below, followed by De Souza’s upcoming tour dates.

De Souza shad this to say in a press release: “I wanted to write about a really simple kind of love that isn’t necessarily romantic, but that is just about holding space for other people to fully express themselves and to feel celebrated. Just simply seeing someone in their humanity and loving them. We are constantly evolving and we only truly have space to process our lives openly if we feel safe and are encouraged to love ourselves and celebrate our bodies. I am really blessed with the sense of community that I have in my life, and I wanted to highlight that in this video. Community is the purest kind of magic and can heal so much trauma and pain. We all just want to feel truly held by the people around us!”

Previously De Souza shared the album’s first single, “Kill Me,” via a video for it. “Kill Me” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Any Shape You Take is the follow-up to her 2018 debut, I Love My Mom, which was self-released and recently reissued by Saddle Creek. De Souza co-produced the new album with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee).

Indigo De Souza 2021 Tour dates:

Aug 26 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Aug 27 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC Sold Out

Aug 28 - Cat’s Cradle Backroom - Carrboro, NC

Aug 29 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - Songbyrd - Washington DC

Sep 22 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

Sep 24 - Elsewhere Zone 1 - Brooklyn, NY

Sep 26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sep 30 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Oct 11 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

Oct 15 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

