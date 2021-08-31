 JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “TRUST!” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 31st, 2021  
Subscribe

JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “TRUST!”

Out Now via EQT/Republic

Aug 31, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


JPEGMAFIA has announced the fall 2021 release of his fourth studio album as well as a world tour, subsequently sharing a video for his new single titled “TRUST!” Check it out below, along with the list of tour dates.

Earlier this year, JPEGMAFIA released EP2! His most recent studio album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs, came out in 2019 via EQT.

US Fall 2021 Dates:

10/8/21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
10/9/21 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
10/10/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
10/14/21 - Dallas, TX - Trees
10/15/21 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
10/16/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/19/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground at Club Space
10/20/21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/23/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
10/26/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
10/27/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/29/21 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
10/31/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/2/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/3/21 - Boston, MA - Royale
11/6/21 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
11/7/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/9/21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
11/12/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
11/14/21 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
11/18/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/19/21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11/20/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
11/24/21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
12/4/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

UK/EU 2022 Headline Dates:

3/12/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
3/13/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
3/14/22 - Berlin, Germany - Säälchen
3/16/22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Banhof Ehrenfeld
3/17/22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
3/19/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Main Room)
3/20/22 - Paris, France - Le Cabaret Sauvage
3/23/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
3/24/22 - Brighton, UK - Concorde2
3/27/22 - Bristol, England - SWX
3/28/22 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town
3/30/22 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
3/31/22 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz
4/2/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin
4/3/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent