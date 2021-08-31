JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “TRUST!”
Out Now via EQT/Republic
JPEGMAFIA has announced the fall 2021 release of his fourth studio album as well as a world tour, subsequently sharing a video for his new single titled “TRUST!” Check it out below, along with the list of tour dates.
Earlier this year, JPEGMAFIA released EP2! His most recent studio album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs, came out in 2019 via EQT.
US Fall 2021 Dates:
10/8/21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
10/9/21 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
10/10/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
10/14/21 - Dallas, TX - Trees
10/15/21 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
10/16/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/19/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground at Club Space
10/20/21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/23/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
10/26/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
10/27/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/29/21 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
10/31/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/2/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/3/21 - Boston, MA - Royale
11/6/21 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
11/7/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/9/21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
11/12/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
11/14/21 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
11/18/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/19/21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11/20/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
11/24/21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
12/4/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
UK/EU 2022 Headline Dates:
3/12/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
3/13/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
3/14/22 - Berlin, Germany - Säälchen
3/16/22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Banhof Ehrenfeld
3/17/22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
3/19/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Main Room)
3/20/22 - Paris, France - Le Cabaret Sauvage
3/23/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
3/24/22 - Brighton, UK - Concorde2
3/27/22 - Bristol, England - SWX
3/28/22 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town
3/30/22 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
3/31/22 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz
4/2/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin
4/3/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin
