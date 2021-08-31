News

JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “TRUST!” Out Now via EQT/Republic





JPEGMAFIA has announced the fall 2021 release of his fourth studio album as well as a world tour, subsequently sharing a video for his new single titled “TRUST!” Check it out below, along with the list of tour dates.

Earlier this year, JPEGMAFIA released EP2! His most recent studio album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs, came out in 2019 via EQT.

US Fall 2021 Dates:

10/8/21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/9/21 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

10/10/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

10/14/21 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10/15/21 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

10/16/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/19/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground at Club Space

10/20/21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/23/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

10/26/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/27/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/29/21 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

10/31/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/2/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11/3/21 - Boston, MA - Royale

11/6/21 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

11/7/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/9/21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

11/12/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/14/21 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/18/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/19/21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/20/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

11/24/21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

12/4/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

UK/EU 2022 Headline Dates:

3/12/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

3/13/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

3/14/22 - Berlin, Germany - Säälchen

3/16/22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Banhof Ehrenfeld

3/17/22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

3/19/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Main Room)

3/20/22 - Paris, France - Le Cabaret Sauvage

3/23/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

3/24/22 - Brighton, UK - Concorde2

3/27/22 - Bristol, England - SWX

3/28/22 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town

3/30/22 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

3/31/22 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz

4/2/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin

4/3/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin

