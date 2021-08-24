News

All





Julien Baker Shares Jesu Remix of “Favor” Little Oblivions Remixes Due Out September 1 via Matador

Photography by Alysse Gafkjen



Julien Baker has shared a Jesu (British musician Justin Broadrick) remix of the song “Favor,” originally featured on her latest album Little Oblivions. The new remix is the latest release from Baker’s upcoming EP Little Oblivions Remixes, which will be out on September 1 via Matador. Listen to the Jesu remix of “Favor” below.

Broadrick states in a press release: “Having already been a fan of Julien since her first album, it was wonderful to hear that Julien was in turn a fan of Jesu, so the request for the remix, and being able to work Julien’s voice and music in the context of Jesu, was something both daunting and very exciting. I reimagined Julien’s song to accommodate Jesu’s heavy and melancholy guitars and much much more. After much self doubt I was heartened to hear that Julien and all concerned loved the remix. This one I am truly proud of….”

Upon the announcement of Little Oblivions Remixes, Baker shared a rework of “Bloodshot” from electronic artist Helios. The EP will also feature remixes from Half Waif, Gordi, and Thao.

Little Oblivions was released back in February on Matador. Baker’s fall tour in support of the new album will kick off next month.

Also check out our Why Not Both podcast interview with Baker on Little Oblivions.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Baker, along with a bonus Q&A.

Also read our 2016 interview with Baker and our 2015 Artist Survey interview with her.

Little Oblivions Remixes Tracklist:

1.Faith Healer (Half Waif Remix)

2. Bloodshot (Helios Remix)

3. Ringside (Gordi Remix)

4. Favor (Jesu Remix)

5. Ziptie (Thao Remix)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.