Kevin Morby Announces 4-Track Demo Version of His “Sundowner” Album A Night at the Little Los Angeles Due Out October 8 via Dead Oceans; Listen to “Campfire (4-Track Demo)”

Photography by Lauren Withrow



Kevin Morby has announced A Night at the Little Los Angeles, a new 4-track demo version of his 2020 album Sundowner, and shared its first single, “Campfire (4-Track Demo).” A Night at the Little Los Angeles is due out October 8 via Dead Oceans. Check out “Campfire (4-Track Demo)” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as his upcoming “Fall Mixer” tour dates with Hamilton Leithauser.

A Night at the Little Los Angeles was recorded at home in Morby’s back shed, which he has dubbed “The Little Los Angeles.” The recordings were made on a 4-track during the summer and winter of 2017 and 2018 and are the first sketches of what would become Sundowner.

“When I later went into a proper studio to make what would become Sundowner, my goal was to capture the essence of these initial recordings, and here you will now have access to the very essence I was chasing,” Morby says in a press release. “Many of my favorite recordings have been made inside of an artist’s home with little to no regard of the outside world, but instead deep in their own that they are building in real time. And with that—I’d like to invite you into my own little world here and now and ask you to please step inside and spend A Night at the Little Los Angeles.”

A Night at the Little Los Angeles Tracklist:

1. Campfire (4-Track Demo)

2. Sundowner (4-Track Demo)

3. A Night At The Little Los Angeles (4-Track Demo)

4. Wander (4-Track Demo)

5. Velvet Highway (4-Track Demo)

6. Valley (4-Track Demo)

7. Brother, Sister (4-Track Demo)

8. Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun (4-Track Demo)

9. Provisions (4-Track Demo)

10. U.S. Mail (4-Track Demo)

Kevin Morby U.S. Tour Dates:

Fri. September 10 - St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

Thu. Sept. 23 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

Sat. Sept. 25 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Thu. Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

Fri. Oct. 15 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

Sat. Oct. 16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Mon. Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Tue. Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Thu. Oct. 21 - Houston, TX @The Heights Theater *

Fri. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater *

Sat. Oct. 23 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

Mon. Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

Tue. Oct. 26 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

Wed. Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

Fri. Oct. 29 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *

Mon. Nov. 1 -Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Tue. Nov. 2 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *

Wed. Nov. 3 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 5 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

Sat. Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

Mon. Nov. 8 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Thu. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

Sat. Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

Mon. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Thu. Nov. 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Fri. Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

Sat. Nov. 20 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

Mon. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Tue. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *



*= w/ Hamilton Leithauser

