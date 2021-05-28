Kings of Convenience Share New Song “Fever”
Peace or Love Due Out June 18 via IMPERIAL
May 28, 2021
Photography by Salvo Alibrio
Beloved Norwegian folk duo Kings of Convenience (Eirik Glambek Bøe and Erlend Øye) are releasing their first new studio album in 12 years, Peace or Love, on June 18 via IMPERIAL. Now they have shared its second single, “Fever.” Listen below.
“‘Fever’ is the song on Peace or Love that was the quickest to write, born from a pure and simple burst of inspiration,” explains Øye in a press release. “The recording and arranging however, was as usual a long process, culminating in Eirik adding the riveting piano outro in the albums final days of recording in February 2020.”
Previously the duo shared the album’s first single, “Rocky Trail,” via a video for the song (which was also their first new song in 12 years). “Rocky Trail” made our Songs of the Week list.
The duo’s last album was 2009’s Declaration of Dependence. Peace or Love was recorded over the course of five years, in five different cities. The press release says the album “is the sound of two old friends exploring the latest phase of their lives together and finding new ways to capture that elusive magic” and that it features “11 songs about life and love with the alluring beauty, purity, and emotional clarity that you would expect from Kings of Convenience.”
Kings of Convenience Tour Dates:
Sep 19 - Grieghallen - Bergen, Norway
Sep 21 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
Sept 26 - Royal Festival Hall - London (Matinee)
Sept 26 - Royal Festival Hall - London (Evening show)
Oct 18 - Teatro Lope de Vega - Madrid, Spain
Oct 19 - La Rambleta - Valencia, Spain
Oct 21- L’Auditori - Barcelona, Spain
Oct 26 - Teatro Metropolitan - Catania, Italy
Oct 29 - Teatro Manzoni - Bologna, Italy
Nov 1 - Teatro degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy
Mar 15 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
Mar 17 - Theater 11- Zurich, Switzerland
Mar 19 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France
Mar 21 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium
Mar 22 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg
Mar 26 - Filadelfiakyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden
May 16 - Coliseu do Porto - Porto, Portugal
May 18 - Coliseum - Lisbon, Portugal
Jun 7 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany
Jun 14 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (Interview) — Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis
- Premiere: The Roof Dogs Debut New Video For “Summer In Algeria” (News) — The Roof Dogs
- Moby on Seeking True Happiness After Years of Career Setbacks (Interview) — Moby
- Sparks Share New Song “So May We Start” (Feat. Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg) (News) — Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg
- Premiere: Love Axe Debuts New Single “Think” (News) — Love Axe
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.