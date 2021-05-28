News

Kings of Convenience Share New Song “Fever” Peace or Love Due Out June 18 via IMPERIAL

Photography by Salvo Alibrio



Beloved Norwegian folk duo Kings of Convenience (Eirik Glambek Bøe and Erlend Øye) are releasing their first new studio album in 12 years, Peace or Love, on June 18 via IMPERIAL. Now they have shared its second single, “Fever.” Listen below.

“‘Fever’ is the song on Peace or Love that was the quickest to write, born from a pure and simple burst of inspiration,” explains Øye in a press release. “The recording and arranging however, was as usual a long process, culminating in Eirik adding the riveting piano outro in the albums final days of recording in February 2020.”

Previously the duo shared the album’s first single, “Rocky Trail,” via a video for the song (which was also their first new song in 12 years). “Rocky Trail” made our Songs of the Week list.

The duo’s last album was 2009’s Declaration of Dependence. Peace or Love was recorded over the course of five years, in five different cities. The press release says the album “is the sound of two old friends exploring the latest phase of their lives together and finding new ways to capture that elusive magic” and that it features “11 songs about life and love with the alluring beauty, purity, and emotional clarity that you would expect from Kings of Convenience.”

Kings of Convenience Tour Dates:

Sep 19 - Grieghallen - Bergen, Norway

Sep 21 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

Sept 26 - Royal Festival Hall - London (Matinee)

Sept 26 - Royal Festival Hall - London (Evening show)

Oct 18 - Teatro Lope de Vega - Madrid, Spain

Oct 19 - La Rambleta - Valencia, Spain

Oct 21- L’Auditori - Barcelona, Spain

Oct 26 - Teatro Metropolitan - Catania, Italy

Oct 29 - Teatro Manzoni - Bologna, Italy

Nov 1 - Teatro degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy

Mar 15 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

Mar 17 - Theater 11- Zurich, Switzerland

Mar 19 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France

Mar 21 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium

Mar 22 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg

Mar 26 - Filadelfiakyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden

May 16 - Coliseu do Porto - Porto, Portugal

May 18 - Coliseum - Lisbon, Portugal

Jun 7 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany

Jun 14 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany

